What Is the Best Alternative to Uber/Lyft in Austin Now?

Not that TV show from the '90s or a deep-fried sports bar, Wingz scored an early partnership with Austin-Bergstrom. Now they’ve expanded to a schedule-in-advance ride service all over town. The caveat is you must book over an hour before the ride. It’s also not inexpensive and we’ve found riders have had wildly mixed experiences.

The rogue riders:

Facebook rideshares

Facebook groups have popped up to encourage ridesharing. On one hand, way to go guys! There’s enough trust in this town to get in a total stranger’s car without the safety net of a bigger agency. On the other hand, blending your social media information with strangers might be a recipe for disaster. No reports of incidents though. Two of the most active are Austin Underground Rideshare Community and See Jane Go (ladies only).