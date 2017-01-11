The Ultimate Austin Holiday Season Bucket List

Listen to holiday harmonies

You can't celebrate anything in the Live Music Capital of the World without, uh, live music. (You're welcome.) This month, get your fix from Robert Earl Keen, who hits the ACL Live stage on December 20th with Merry Christmas From the Fam-O-Lee... which will probably feature slightly better singing than that being done by your personal fam-o-lee.

Show off your craft skills on SoCo

Interested in doing the DIY thing, but in need of some actual instruction? Look no further than the South Congress Hotel Lobby Bar, which is hosting a series of Wednesday craft workshops leading up to Christmas (December 14th & 21st). A $35 ticket gets you materials, instruction, and valet parking at the hotel, while there will be snacks and drink specials on site. Take that, YouTube tutorials.