The Worst Kinds of Austin Transplants

The Portlander

Tired of the problems plaguing Portland (and perhaps after getting rear-ended by the guy from Modest Mouse), this Oregonian decided to head to the other American city hell-bent on keeping it weird. After stuffing a suitcase full of flannel and filling up the tank of their Subaru, they asked Siri for directions to Austin and hit the road in search of greener, or at least significantly less drizzly, pastures.

Now, the problem with Portlanders isn’t a problem, per se; they’re actually an inoffensive, crunchy bunch with interests, priorities, and complaints that generally align with ours. In fact, if they didn’t insist on wearing the aforementioned flannel in July, one might actually mistake them for Austinites. The issue is really that the presence of Portlanders is just... redundant. And although this is by far the most preferable type of transplant, there are -- as we locals like to remind everyone every five seconds -- 110 people moving here every day, and we just don’t have room for watered-down, West Coast versions of ourselves.