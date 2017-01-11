10 Things People in Austin Are Irrationally Passionate About

There are certain topics that Austinites, specifically, are irrationally passionate about. Some are wholly relatable, while a few are slightly more esoteric. Either way, they are guaranteed discussion-starters for locals, who can certainly get worked up about them. So whether you're looking to break the ice with a new chum (no need to #BumbleBFF), or just feel like starting a good bar argument, these are some pressure points for the city.

YETI coolers

Sure, it’s an ice chest… but the way Austinites talk, it’s the modern re-invention of Indiana Jones’ Ark of the Covenant. Not only would the 10 commandments be safe and sound in one, but they’d keep their appropriate stone-tablet temperature, too. From ramblers to roadies, odds are you’re going to see someone wearing the gear, or thrusting the signature silver cup at the bartender for a continuously cold cocktail.