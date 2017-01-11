The Coolest Jobs in Austin

Austin is regarded as one of the coolest places to live and work probably because it is! If you’re still in college trying to figure out what you want to be when you grow up or you’re in your mid-30s looking for an escape from your mom’s house, we found 10 jobs that will inspire you to get your life together.

Kevin Bartz, territory manager for Tito's Handmade Vodka

How he got the job: My path has always been in the service industry which has to be the best industry in the world! I started waiting tables and bartending right after high school. Then it was always a great way to pay for tuition while I was going to college and working late nights in Downtown Austin slingin' drinks. If you believe in fate, I just so happened to sit at the main table with Tito and his mother at a Lone Star Paralysis charity dinner in 2005. At the time I worked for Anheuser-Busch and previously sold liquor for Glazer’s distributing in the Austin area. Tito and I started telling stories about our childhood of selling lemonade, mowing yards, and detailing cars to make money as young entrepreneurs. A few weeks later he said he was going to start hiring a salesforce and wanted me to come aboard after his mother told him he should hire me. My parents thought I was crazy when I told them I was planning to leave a top-50 company of AB to go work for the little local guy, Tito Beveridge. At the time I hadn’t seen a brand with that much potential with someone like Tito with the drive and passion to make this thing work. I became the 14th employee of Tito's Handmade Vodka and it just so happened six months later my position was eliminated at AB. My parents might think it was the best move I ever made now. Fate has brought me to work for one hell of a man and friend, Tito Beveridge.