The Weirdest Austin Roommate Ads on Craigslist

A Molly/Lucy lightshow!~!~!~!

There are multiple Craigslist ads posted for what appears to be the same place, and after a little reading, you’ll probably realize there are two kinds of people in this world: those who want to live here -- who probably idolize Dan Bilzerian, wear silver balls around their neck, legitimately prefer fake boobs, and have at least one barbed wire tattoo -- anddddd the kind who would rather move back in with their parents and never, ever have sex again.



But what, exactly, the deciding factor that separates people into one camp or another? Is it the Nickelback lyrics that may or may not be ironic? The use of the phrase “vageterians welcome”? The casual mention of HOT YOUNG WOMEN and a MOLLY/LUCY LIGHTSHOW in ALL CAPS SO YOU KNOW HE MEANS IT?!



Maybe it’s the picture of the naked dude jerking it in the hot tub. (Not pictured. You’re welcome.)



One man’s lake trash is another man’s lake treasure?