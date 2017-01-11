The Worst Date Stories From Austin Bartenders

“So while bartending one night at The Highball’s old location...

... this couple sits at the bar. The are obviously on a date and the woman is dressed to the nines -- straight lookin' like she is ready for prom with an up-do, and tons of makeup. The guy pretty douchey; he’s in pleated slacks, a Hawaiian shirt, and a fedora. Those of us behind the bar couldn’t figure out why was she out with this guy. They order drinks, he’s bragging about himself; this goes on for a while. Two female coworkers get off work, sit at the bar next to them and get to chatting with the woman, and when my shift is over all of us decide to move the party to a karaoke room.

So now my two female coworkers, the douchey guy, the lady dressed for prom, and myself are all partying and drinking together, in the Jem and the Holograms-themed room. While the dude goes to the bathroom, the woman divulges to us that she’s a prostitute and can’t stand the guy aside from the fact that he pays well. The guy comes back in the room and immediately starts pulling wads of money out of his pockets and suggests that all three girls go back with him to his car to 'get it on.' Me and my two coworkers laugh it off and leave. When we go outside to smoke, we see the couple getting into his love-machine -- in this case a rusted early-90’s Astro van with dents and the bumper being held on with bungee cords and duct tape. Some player! We died laughing.” --John Bowley, bartender at The Highball