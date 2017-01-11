Why Exactly Does Austin's Traffic Suck So Much?

That is, if you can stop your blood from boiling. Austin hates traffic! We hate it so much that 83% of residents stated that it was our city’s most pressing issue -- even more than skyrocketing rents. Even Will Wynn, Austin’s former mayor, once got out of his car to yell at an 18-wheeler that was blocking Fifth St during rush hour. I’m sure that you wouldn’t blame him.

So if Austin hates traffic so much, how did we let it get so bad? Just like everything else in the Violet Crown, it all comes down to one thing: poor planning.