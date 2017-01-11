Everything You'll Definitely See at a Longhorns Tailgate

The fighter and the cryer

Two things you can set your watch to: There’s always a swole bro looking to liven things up with a little fisticuffs, and there's always a girl sitting on a curb somewhere crying. You can try to help them both, but really, there’s no way to fix this. It’s induced by too many frosty bevs and too much hot sun. Make sure they’ve got sunscreen on and are coherent, and keep on keepin’ on.

Heroic drinking games

Beer pong, flip cup, cornhole, washers, lawn golf -- UT fans take these to the next level. The competition may soon be on the field, but in the interim, fans are talking an equal amount of smack on the tailgating fields. It’s not uncommon to see a table 20-deep with flip-cup players yelling, chugging, flipping, and doing it all over again. The game before the game is equally sacred and just as rowdy.