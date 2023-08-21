Put the Phone Down and Try These Screen-Free Activities in Austin

Arts & Culture Activities in Austin

University of Texas Blanton Museum of Art

Local culture vultures know one of the best ways to spend an afternoon in Austin is taking in the artwork at one of the city’s museums. University of Texas Blanton Museum of Art is a go-to for aficionados and novices alike. Every Tuesday, the Blanton waves the usual $15 admission fee. Without spending a dime, you can explore the museum’s galleries and revel in art and images far beyond anything found on Instagram. As a bonus, a recent renovation of the Blanton’s outdoor grounds—which beholds Ellsworth Kelly’s cathedral “Austin”—have made it just as beautiful on the outside as it is on the inside. The grassy patio, complete with rocking chairs and canopy of three story-tall “petal” sculptures, is perfect for a post-gallery hang.

Barbarella

The most vibrant dance floor in all of Austin can be found at Red River party palace Barbarella. Should you want to experience this grooving spot to its fullest (and sweatiest) extent, stop by one of the special, themed bashes they host on a weekly basis. It’s probably been a while since you spiraled on a work night, but the popping beats of Tuesday’s TuezGayz, and the throwback emo tracks at Wednesday’s Jimmy Eat Wednesday are well worth struggling through the next morning’s Zoom meeting. The music and the electric atmosphere will have you leaving your texts on read and making physical connections.

Fuzz Lab Tufting Workshop

If you’re guilty of spending hours browsing Etsy, you’re probably already tapped into the trend of rug tufting. But don’t click “buy” on your shopping cart just yet, as there’s another way to satisfy your craving for this fluffy fabric decor. Fuzz Lab Tufting Workshop, the West Campus craft studio, lets you take the yarn into your own hands to create unique, personalized floor art. The shop’s experts will first teach you the basics of operating a tufting gun, and train you on proper application techniques. After mastering this string theory, you can let your imagination run wild across the cloth canvas and produce the design of your dreams.

The Contemporary Austin Art School

Redirect the energy you spend keeping up with the Kardashians into a real hobby by taking a class at The Contemporary Austin’s Art School. More than just a modern art museum, The Contemporary offers over 150 classes in different creative mediums, including painting, drawing, ceramics, and sculpture. No need to fret if you haven’t sketched since high school—the wide majority of their programs are open to those at a beginner level. This fall, there’s a particularly shiny option among the course offerings: jewelry making. And, Kim’s bling is bound to be a lot less impressive after you’ve customized your own.