Why the Rest of the Country Should Be More Like Austin

The city is totally Fido-friendly

Not only are there Austin bars, parks, and patios aplenty where your dog is welcome, but there are destinations -- Yard Bar and Barking Springs, for instance -- designed specifically with canines in mind, events like Dogtoberfest and Paddle for Puppies, and an overall pro-pup attitude that’s been adopted by businesses ranging from boutiques to breweries to bars. (There’s also a cat cafe if that’s your thing. We’re equal-opportunity fur fans here.)

Convenience stores have kick-ass beer selections

We could tell you about the Hyde Park Market -- aka the Flag Store -- but the reviews basically do it themselves: “Holy crap!! Single largest beer selection I have ever seen anywhere, ever!”; “possibly the greatest selection of beers in town”; “may just have the best beer selection in the entire city... hundreds of single bottles, which you can combine to form the perfect 4 or 6 pack.” (TL;DR: Insane beer selection. And obviously the internet doesn’t lie.)