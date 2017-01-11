The Ultimate Guide to Berlin's Incredible Tattoo Scene

Berlin is a mecca for those looking to get inked by some of the world's best artists. You need only to walk around Kreuzberg, Friedrichshain, or even Prenzlauer Berg for proof. And although the tattoo craze has been happening for quite some time here, it's becoming more prevalent in mainstream society. Seriously, it's not uncommon to see everyone from police officers and young parents to H&M salespeople rocking knuckle tats and full sleeves.

There are over 1,000 different studios around Germany’s capital -- although the actual amount is hard to pin down. And these can be anything from full-blown shops to hard-to-book (and find) private studios. So in an effort to help you sort through the inky waters, we went out and culled some of the best artists in the game and spoke to a few of them about their craft. We also pulled together some of Berlin's best shops (if a month-long waitlist just isn't your thing).