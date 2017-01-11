The Steamy Guide to Berlin's Naked Saunas

Don't forget to bring a towel!

At some spas, it’s typical to lounge around in a robe and just get naked before stepping into the sauna. But there are also lots that have unisex change rooms, and you’ll even see people merrily exposed in pools and Jacuzzis. But if I’ve learned anything from my experience, it’s that the people you end up seeing naked aren’t usually the people you want to see naked, if you catch my drift. Seriously, the ratio is like 20:1. There’s no need to worry about being self-conscious or even aroused -- there’ll be enough saggy bits, bushes, and beer bellies to take care of that.



Never violate the unspoken etiquette laws

The sauna is a sacred space with a few unstated rules (and if there’s anything ze Germans are passionate about, it’s following conduct). Before getting in, you should always take a shower. Otherwise, you might get a scolding by the Saunameister (the spa employee who’s in charge of making sure everybody gets a good sweat). It’s also super-important to bring two towels, one for sitting on inside and another for drying up afterwards. Your dripping sweat will not be appreciated anywhere but on said towel; otherwise, brace yourself for angry looks. Last but not least, the sauna is traditionally a quiet zone -- talking is allowed, but usually nobody does it (and in such a space, it can also get pretty annoying anyway). So be a dear and save the tale of your last Tinder date for later, OK?

