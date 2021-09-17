10 Amazing Book Club Reads That Will Get Everyone Talking

Gastro Obscura: A Food Adventurer's Guide by Cecily Wong and Dylan Thuras

It’s been a year, let there be photos. After a year-plus devoid of much, if any, travel, fuel your wanderlust with this immersive encyclopedia that will have your whole crew sharing where they want to head to first. A companion to Atlas Obscura: An Explorer’s Guide to the World’s Hidden Wonders, this October 12th release is available for pre-order now. Within, you’ll stoke your globetrotting fantasies with deep dives into Mumbai’s unique lunch box delivery system, a foray at a golf-cart bar in a bat-filled cave in Missouri, and a stint in the Chilean Atacama Desert to learn how beer is made from fog. Farm-to-table luminary Alice Waters calls it a “captivating book [which] celebrates the incredible global diversity of food, ingredients, and cooking practices.” We call it a literary feast for your soul.