The Best Apple-Picking Trips You Can Take From Boston

When you think fall, there's no crunchier, tastier activity that comes to mind than apple picking. To help with your seasonal daydreams, we’ve rounded up the top picking destinations and apple orchards near Boston that you need to hit up this autumn. Grab your best light coat and hit the road to some of the best local farms around. We've rounded them up here with driving distances from downtown Boston's Park Street Station as your point of departure.
Belkin Family Lookout Farm
South Natick
How far is it: 45 minute drive from Boston
One of the oldest farms in the United States, Belkin Family Lookout Farm has been around since the Salem Witch Trial days. With over 65,000 trees cared for, you’re sure to leave with a bushel or two depending on how many pies you can consume in one season. If you’re looking to fill up on something other than apples, get your booze fix at The Lookout Taproom with farm-inspired craft ciders and beers. While you’re at it, try the Lookout Farm Hard Cider, carefully selected to include the most flavorful apple blends with the farm’s very own raw honey.
Price of a small bag: $14; admission is $12 on weekdays, but free after 3pm with purchase of fruit bag; admission is $16 on weekends
Dowse Orchards
Sherborn
How far is it: 45 minute drive
With more than 20 varieties of apples to choose from, Dowse Orchards updates its Facebook each week to let everyone know what’s ready to pick. For more than 60 years, the farm has also operated a roadside farm stand selling flowers, maple syrup, apple cider, and gift baskets that would make any loved one love you back forever.
Price of a small bag: $16
Brooksby Farm
Peabody
How far is it: 45 minute drive
Petting this farm's animals might be worth the trip alone -- how often do we actually get that chance in the city? Brooksby Farm lets you feed the barnyard animals in between rounds in the apple orchards. Don’t forget to enjoy the hayrides while you’re at it with an option to book a private party or wagon ride throughout the hills for you and your closest 30 friends (animals not included).
Price of a small bag: $10
Boston Hill Farm
North Andover
How far is it: 45 minute drive
With its quintessential New England look dappled with russet and yellow foliage, Boston Hill Farm welcomes visitors to pick their own apples and pumpkins with homegrown produce on-site. Looking for a solid backdrop to accompany the documentation of your day trip? This just might do it.
Price of a small bag: $20
Connors Farm
Danvers
How far is it: 45 minute drive
If you’re looking to spice up your apple-picking trip, Connors Farm has just about every fall activity packed into the month of October. Corn mazes, flashlight nights, live music, and even a haunted house fill out the farm’s calendar. As an added bonus, check out the fireworks display happening October 7, 14, and 21.
Price of a small bag: $10
Smolak Farms
North Andover
How far is it: 55 minute drive
Another destination for animal lovers and apple pickers, pick-your-own-fruit farm Smolak Farms has just about every barn animal you can think of -- and that includes alpacas. But wait, there’s more. On October 21, the farm will be hosting the New England Newfoundland Club of New England Annual Pumpkin Pull for a chance to meet some friendly monsters this Halloween.
Price of a small bag: $25
Honey Pot Hill Orchards
Stow
How far is it: 1 hour drive
If you’re heading to pick apples with a big group, for $18/person, you and your squad can enjoy Honey Pot Hill’s Farm Fun Pack, which includes a picking bag, hayride, baked good, hayride, and entrance to the farm’s hedge maze. You’ll definitely get some kudos for being the fun-planner friend.
Price of a small bag: $18
Westward Orchards
Harvard
How far is it: 1 hour, 10 minute drive
In addition to the standard apple picking, this orchard is throwing a farm-to-table soiree with its "Autumn Dinner" on October 15 from 6pm to 8:30pm. At $99, the tickets don't come cheap, but with the freshest ingredients on the table as well as conversation with new friends, you might want to cross this one off your bucket list. If that's not your cup of tea, visit the farm’s apple orchards and take a wagon ride into the pumpkin patch.
Price of a small bag: $19
Nashoba Winery
Bolton
How far is it: 1 hour, 10 minute drive
For this excursion, be sure to take a beloved designated driver before you hit the road. Nashoba Winery offers both apple picking and daily wine tastings. Enjoy stunning views at the property’s J’s Restaurant and outdoor patio.
Price of a small bag: $25
Shelburne Farm
Stow
How far is it: 1 hour, 10 minute drive
With the apple orchards and pumpkin patches in season, you and your plaid flannel belong at Shelburne Farm. For even more New England goodness, step into the farm’s Apple Shop, housed in a 19th-century post and beam barn to snag some hot cider donuts, caramel apples, fudge, and much much more.
Price of a small bag: $20
