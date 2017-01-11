Actually Cool Things to Do When Someone Visits Boston, Sorted by Price

I've heard it all before -- friends who say they've done everything there is to do in Boston. But I'm willing to bet that's just not true. If you're not with a local, chances are your idea of visiting this city consists of trekking the Freedom Trail or seeing the Cheers bar. Both of which have been exhausted to hell at this point. Plus, nobody knows your name at Cheers (sorry, had to). But seriously, if you're looking to really tour Boston, hang with a local; you'll be able to experience some stuff that only happens here, and even do some actual cool things. Like these...

Visit the Cambridge Center roof garden

Cambridge

Price: Free

Kendall Square -- Boston’s tech hub and home to the likes of Google and Microsoft -- may not sound like an ideal travel spot, but at the top of 4 Cambridge Center is an urban oasis that's open to the public. It offers great views of the city and is lined with benches, grass, trees, and a community vegetable garden.