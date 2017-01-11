Lifestyle

Actually Cool Things to Do When Someone Visits Boston, Sorted by Price

By Published On 06/02/2016 By Published On 06/02/2016
things to do when someone visits boston Charles River Canoe & Kayak
Charles River Canoe & Kayak (edited)

More Like This

related

Forget Runyon Canyon: Try These 7 Secret Hikes in LA Instead

related

The Absolute Best Cocktail Bars in NYC

related

The Best Cities in America for Street Art

related

All of the Ice Cream Treats We'll Be Eating in San Francisco This Summer

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

Why People Are Fighting Over the Surprise Ending of 'La La Land'

related

This Smooth Man Cutting Steak Is Making the Internet Go Bananas

related

The 16 Most Outrageous Golden Globes Moments

I've heard it all before -- friends who say they've done everything there is to do in Boston. But I'm willing to bet that's just not true. If you're not with a local, chances are your idea of visiting this city consists of trekking the Freedom Trail or seeing the Cheers bar. Both of which have been exhausted to hell at this point. Plus, nobody knows your name at Cheers (sorry, had to). But seriously, if you're looking to really tour Boston, hang with a local; you'll be able to experience some stuff that only happens here, and even do some actual cool things. Like these...

Visit the Cambridge Center roof garden

Cambridge
Price: Free                                     
Kendall Square -- Boston’s tech hub and home to the likes of Google and Microsoft -- may not sound like an ideal travel spot, but at the top of 4 Cambridge Center is an urban oasis that's open to the public. It offers great views of the city and is lined with benches, grass, trees, and a community vegetable garden.  

Related

related

14 Free Summer Date Ideas for Broke-Ass Boston Residents

related

Everything That Will Definitely Happen to You on the T in Boston

related

If You Aren't Working Out Along the Charles, You're Doing It Wrong

More Like This

related

Forget Runyon Canyon: Try These 7 Secret Hikes in LA Instead

related

The Absolute Best Cocktail Bars in NYC

related

The Best Cities in America for Street Art

related

All of the Ice Cream Treats We'll Be Eating in San Francisco This Summer

related

14 Free Summer Date Ideas for Broke-Ass Boston Residents
jamaica plain centre st
Flickr/Massachusetts Office of Travel & Tourism

Walk through Jamaica Plain's Centre St

Jamaica Plain                                  
Price: Free
A neighborhood that was once on the decline, JP is now the area for artists, hipsters, and young professionals in Boston. It's filled with authentic ethnic restaurants, great boutique shops, and vintage stores throughout the main drag.

Catch a movie in the Hatch Shell

Beacon Hill
Price: Free                         
Every summer, the Hatch Shell opens up for "Free Friday Flicks" -- and it's exactly what it sounds like. Every Friday, a free movie is screened in the shell after sundown. The grass is lined with blankets and movie-goers galore. It's a great way to chill out with friends and explore the esplanade (and the Hatch Shell itself).

downeast cider
Cambria Grace Photography/Downeast Cider

Go on a brewery tour that’s NOT at Samuel Adams

Charlestown
Price: Free
There are a lot of breweries to tour in Massachusetts, many of which are not Samuel Adams and cost nearly nothing to check out. Charlestown's Downeast Cider is a perfect example. Sure, it's located in a (somewhat) sketchy, old-looking warehouse, but the tours offer board games and beer. Or, in this case, cider. Note: it's a free tour, but a flight of cider will run you $10, and you can bring home a four-pack for $9.

Stroll through Union Square

Somerville
Price: Free                      
Though small, Boston's Union Square boasts many of the best restaurants in town, from biergarten-style eateries like Bronwyn, to more sophisticated choosings (hello, Journeyman). It's also home to some of the best donuts in Boston. Of course, those would make this choice a non-free option, but the stroll won't cost you anything.

boston public gardens swan boat
Flickr/Nathan Rupert

Grab a swan boat ride

Boston Public Garden
Price: $
Swan boat rides are open to the public every day from April to mid-September. At just $3.50/ticket, it’s the most picturesque and relaxing way of touring through the Public Garden. Just remember: feeding resident swans Romeo and Juliet is prohibited. They're fed daily by park personnel and don't need your Reese's Pieces.

Experience Taza Chocolate Factory

Somerville
Price: $
You've probably seen Taza at either some hip gourmet food store, a cafe, or even at the airport. The company operates out of a 17,000sqft factory in Somerville and produces Mexican stone-ground chocolate. Take a tour of the facility (it'll cost you $8/person) and you'll be able to see the stones used to grind the chocolate, which gives it that signature gritty texture, and the bags of cocoa nibs used in production. Plus, there's an on-site chocolate store where samples are aplenty.

Brattle Theater
Flickr/Brattle Theater

See a movie at the Brattle Theatre

Cambridge
Price: $                         
The Brattle is an experience much cooler than your standard AMC. It's an old-school arthouse theater that opened up back in 1871. This place only has one screen and shows a mixture of independent, foreign, and classic films. For you film nerds, it's one of the few movie theaters in the country that uses a rear-projection system. GA tickets are $11. Check out the website for the schedule.

Try the Fenway batting practice tours

Fenway
Price: $
Just because you can't make it to a Sox game doesn't mean you can't hang out at Fenway. Many don't know that you can show up three hours before and see the players up close and personal during batting practice. The tour goes for $18/person and takes you through the historic grounds of the Fenway Park, finishing along the Green Monster. It's the next best thing to seeing an actual game (though it is less crowded).

related

The Best Places to See Comedy in Boston, According to a Comedian

related

Everything That Will Definitely Happen to You on the T in Boston
Toscanini's
Toscanini's

Eat at Toscanini's

Cambridge
Price: $  
If you know anything about Bostonians, ice cream is eaten pretty much all the time. Whether it be cold and rainy, warm and sunny, summer or winter, we just can't get enough of it. Toscanini’s is undoubtedly the city's most famous ice cream spot, so it would behoove you to go and try one of the 32 flavors available at any given time.

Kayak on the Charles

Allston (& other locations)
Price: $-$$
While Boston might not be able to match New York in the restaurant scene (though we're right behind you!), we do shine in scenery. Plus, let's be honest, the Hudson River cannot even compare to the Charles. For about $15/hour, or $60 for the whole day, you can rent a kayak from the Allston/Brighton end of the river, head downstream to Kendall Square, and take in some of Boston’s greatest sites. Specifically all the major universities (BU, MIT, and Harvard).

New England Open Markets
New England Open Markets

Go to SoWa Markets

South End
Price: $-$$
Deciding to either (a) eat, or (b) go shopping, is usually the best bet when someone comes to town. But don't go just anywhere. Stop by SoWa Markets' artsy South End on any Sunday and take your pick from the many options available. Check out the open market, peruse the vintage and farmers markets, and then walk the rows and rows of food trucks. Best part: it's all bunched up into one location so you never have to travel too far to the next great eat. Obviously, the prices will vary depending on your purchase.

Eat at Inman Square

Cambridge
Price: $-$$$
Inman Square is lesser known to tourists than its more famous cousin, Harvard Square. It runs down Cambridge St and is home to some top-notch restaurants. Tupelo offers incredible chicken & waffles and alligator po-boys, and Puritan & Company is a great modern American choice with a slew of New England fare. Afterwards, grab dessert down the street at Christina’s Homemade Ice Cream, or FoMu, a vegan ice cream popup.

Drink Fort Point Boston
Drink

Visit a speakeasy

Boston (& Somerville)
Price: $$
There’s more to Boston’s drink scene than old Irish pubs and a bar based on a 1980s NBC sitcom. If you're looking for an intimate and chill vibe, stop by one of the city's speakeasy bars. Backbar in Somerville, Drink in Fort Point, or Wink & Nod in the South End are all choices that'll most likely please any out-of-towner.  

Eat at Marina Bay

Quincy
Price: $$                                                                    
If your friends want to eat seafood (which they inevitably will while visiting Boston) and you want to pair that with the quintessential Boston waterfront experience, head on over to Marina Bay. It's located just 20 minutes outside of the city in Quincy. You’ll see cute restaurants lining the boardwalk and boats docked in scenic Dorchester Bay.

bowl haven
Flickr/marcos ojeda

Go candlepin bowling at Sacco’s Bowl-Haven

Somerville
Price: $$
Candlepin bowling is unique to New England, and therefore a definite must-do in Boston. Unlike normal, 10-pin bowling, the bowling balls are small and the pins are thin, making it a bit easier to play. And because Sacco’s is located inside a Flatbread Pizza, you can get food delivered right to your lane while you bowl. Renting a lane will run you $25 for the hour, plus $2 for the bowling shoe rental.

Shop on Charles St

Beacon Hill
Price: $$-$$$
Forget Newbury St. The cute and colorful boutique shops, gourmet grocery stores, and restaurants on Charles St are the real shopping destinations when you’re looking for a nice relaxing stroll. There's no hustle and bustle of Newbury here. Charles Street is located in the historic district of Beacon Hill, where you'll see cobblestones and brick townhouses lining the streets, which calls for a charming walk. Of course, depending on what you buy, prices are going to vary.

related

The Most Iconic 'Mom and Pop' Shops in Boston

related

If You Aren't Working Out Along the Charles, You're Doing It Wrong
Oleana cambridge
Oleana

Dine at a Cambridge restaurant

Cambridge
Price: $$$
Plenty of friends have said they weren’t wowed by the restaurant scene in Boston, but that’s because the restaurant scene isn’t (totally) in Boston: it’s in neighboring towns like Cambridge. This area is rich in both diversity and culture, with award-winning restaurants such as the Mediterranean, Middle Eastern-focused Oleana, or the New American-French bistro Craigie on Main. So if your friends are looking for something a little different, head to Cambridge.

Take in the view at Top of the Hub

Prudential Center
Price: $$$                                         
OK, this one is admittedly pretty touristy, but think: you're up 749ft in the sky, you get a 360-degree view of Boston, and you get a great meal. Where's the problem?

Shop at Bodega

Backbay
Price: $$$        
This is a one of the coolest shops for sneaker-heads and secret-agent nerds alike. Hear me out: the shop is disguised as a run-down convenience store complete with chips, drinks, and cleaning supplies. But when you trigger a tile on the floor in front of the old Snapple machine, the whole thing opens up and leads you into the actual store, which sells highly sought after shoes, clothes, and other accessories. If you're looking to impress your out-of-town friends, this is the place to do it. Even if they don't buy anything, the experience alone is worth it.

Sign up here for our daily Boston email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun the Hub has to offer.

Christina Ng is a Boston-based food and recipes editor. She's one of those annoying girls who has to take a picture of everything she eats. When she's not wreaking havoc in the kitchen or taking pictures of food, she's out visiting her favorite open-air markets. If you’re interested in following her crazy adventures or want to see what she's cooking up, check out her website EastMeetsKitchen.com.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Why Chicago Summers Dominate All Other Summers
JackHyper_Jun16

related

READ MORE
Cheap Trips Out of Philly We'll Be Taking This Summer
JackHyper_Jun16

related

READ MORE
Every Free Outdoor Movie in NYC This Summer
JackHyper_Jun16

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like