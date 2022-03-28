The Best Recreational Weed Dispensaries in and Around Boston

What a difference a couple of years makes. Where once we had to travel far afield to hit up an adult-use dispensary, Greater Boston is now awash in new choices weed shops, including many national chains. But we’re still most enamored by all the locally grown businesses in and around the city and the social missions that many of them are driven by.

With so many new weed shops to choose from, there's no better time to get out there and meet the city's newest budtenders. From shops that focus on edibles to places to get flower or pre-rolls, here are the best weed dispensaries in Boston and the surrounding area.

