The 9 Best Ski Slopes and Resorts in New England

Boasting as one of the top destinations for skiing, New England has its fair share of mountains worth scaling and slopes worth conquering. With resorts not too far from Boston, we’ve rounded up the top spots to check out this winter for when you’re ready to leave the house and continue safe social distancing. Before you head out, make sure to review the latest state guidelines for travel in addition to the different resorts’ COVID-19 rules and regulations. Masks are required, even while on the slopes, so be sure to grab the essentials and lead with extra caution.