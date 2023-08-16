Here’s Where to Stare Into the Night Sky and Go Stargazing in and Around Boston

Stargazing Spots Within 2 Hours of Boston

Astronomy Nights at Arlington’s Robbins Farm Park

Arlington

The folks at Arlington Astronomy host regular night-sky gatherings at city-adjacent Robbins Farm Park. It’s dark (duh), so bring a flashlight to make your way through the park and meet up with the group. It’s a very casual vibe, making it easy to let your inner Galilei shine bright. All of this is possible only if Mother Nature cooperates, of course. Clouds are a deep space dealbreaker. The outings are free, but organizers ask one favor—stash that flashlight away during stargazing time.

Distance from Boston: 25 minutes

Stargazing at AutoCamp Cape Cod

Cape Cod

Say yes to the gravitational pull of adventure and take a road trip down to the Cape. Score an Airstream, cabin, or glamping tent at AutoCamp Cape Cod, where the menu of experiences is as vast as the universe. Join local astro-landscape photographer Timothy Little who’ll school you in Astro-awesomeness, including how to spot the Milky Way and deep-space objects. Pack your camera and curiosity, and the universe is your (Wellfleet) oyster.

Distance from Boston: 1 hour and 30 minutes

The Astronomical Society of Northern New England Starfield Observatory

Kennebunk, ME

The Astronomical Society of Northern New England (ASNNE) calls Kennebunk home, but members’ hearts belong to the sky above—and they want to share that with everyone. Kennebunk is a quaint seaside town known for its artsy shops, beaches, coastal hikes, dog-friendly restaurants, and cozy lodging like the Wanderer Cottages. Combine that with ASNNE’s Starfield Observatory, annual autumn three-day Starfest, monthly solar observation gatherings, and it’s perfect for anyone who ever looked up at the sky and wondered what magic binds the universe together.

Distance from Boston: 1 hour and 30 minutes

Lake Solitude at Mount Sunapee

Newbury, NH

Watch the night sky while sitting on the quiet shores of Lake Solitude. A short hike from the base of Mount Sunapee, the lake’s calm water creates a cosmic mirror of sorts, where you can watch stars skim across the sparkly night sky. After your evening of lakeside stargazing, head to Bluebird Sunapee, the hotel closest to the mountain. You can regale each other with lunar tales while indulging in the hotel’s Night by the Fire experience, complete with fire pits and plenty of ooey-gooey s’mores.

Distance from Boston: 1 hour and 30 minutes

Frosty Drew Observatory and Science Center

Charlestown, RI

The Frosty Drew Observatory and Science Center in Rhode Island is the regional darling of the astronomy scene, and rightly so. The organization’s prolific lineup of events, stargazing, and meteor shower parties draws visitors from New England and beyond. They also invite the public into the observatory for Summer Stargazing Nights every Friday, though the time changes with the seasons. Sometimes they even shake it up and host events with live music under the starry sky. Afterward, drive just 15 minutes to the Rhode Island shoreline and the comfort of Weekapaug Inn—a favorite among nature lovers.

Distance from Boston: 1 hour and 45 minutes