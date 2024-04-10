The Coolest Weed Dispensaries in Boston

Dispensaries in Northern Boston

Charlestown

Someday, if (when?) they film a documentary about Boston's marijuana scene, Nike John, founder of The Heritage Club, will surely be featured. John, a first-generation immigrant and first Black female-led recreational dispensary owner in Boston, welcomes everyone with her signature hospitality and the Charlestown dispensary boasts late hours on Thursday and Friday (open until 11 pm). There’s also regular pop-ups with Massachusetts brands like Paper Crane, along with a variety of Black-owned cannabis brands like Taunton's own Freshly Baked edibles.

East Boston

Always stocked with everything from flower to edibles and concentrates, Berkshire Roots also offers an in-house brand, featuring cannabis grown in Berkshire County at Massachusetts' highest elevation. They're also the only dispensary in Boston currently carrying Dr. BeeWell's THC honey products, which is an elegant way to incorporate edibles into a soiree. What's more, their award-winning Orange Chemeleon is Sativa satisfaction at its finest. Special deals rotate regularly here with fresh bud, nugs, and whatever strikes your fancy.

Downtown

For a dispensary experience set with a bit of an Art Deco vibe, Cannabist awaits. Whatever you're craving—from THC-infused ice cream to shatter, live hash rosin, or locally-made Betty's Eddies—they've got it and more. Take advantage of education consultations, including dedicated rooms to hunker down and discuss your needs. This elevates the experience by any measure, but their calendar is also chock-full of events and pop-ups featuring popular and up-and-coming cannabis brands.

Former City Councilor Tito Jackson's cannabis dispensary opened in 2023, and he's got big plans. As of now, you can dabble in all the usual weed goodies, but the design of this multi-level space includes the vision of a bar and restaurant. In the meantime, you can grab some edibles and enjoy some bites from the many nearby Faneuil Hall Marketplace food vendors and restaurants. Dispensary regulars can take advantage of text deals like 10% off Monday purchases of $50 or more, and shoppers can find pipes for less than $15.

Downtown

Most dispensaries start in a field or indoor grow facility, but Primitiv's genesis story begins on the field—the football field. 2021 Hall of Famer Rob Sims partnered with former NFL teammate Calvin Johnson Jr. and Boston College alumnus Gosder Cherilus to create Primitiv dispensary and a line of electrolyte and phytocannabinoid performance products. Whether your vibe is vape or party packs of pre-rolls, the inventory runs deep. Their socials create a buzzy community, where they post giveaways and hybrid videos that blend canna life and wellness with NFL analysis.