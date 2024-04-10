The Coolest Weed Dispensaries in Boston
Along with cannabis favorites, check out cool collabs, loyalty programs, and fun events.
Ever since marijuana was legalized here in 2016, Bostonians have been lucky to live in a city with cannabis, iconic things to do, and Boston Cream Pie.
When it comes to the many adult-use recreational dispensaries here, they range from efficient to experiential and are peppered all throughout the city, making it easy to take date night from awkward to fun. Or better yet, stock up on edibles and then go stargazing near Boston. Whether your goal is buzz or betterment, here are the best recreational dispensaries in Boston right now.
Dispensaries in Northern Boston
Charlestown
Someday, if (when?) they film a documentary about Boston's marijuana scene, Nike John, founder of The Heritage Club, will surely be featured. John, a first-generation immigrant and first Black female-led recreational dispensary owner in Boston, welcomes everyone with her signature hospitality and the Charlestown dispensary boasts late hours on Thursday and Friday (open until 11 pm). There’s also regular pop-ups with Massachusetts brands like Paper Crane, along with a variety of Black-owned cannabis brands like Taunton's own Freshly Baked edibles.
East Boston
Always stocked with everything from flower to edibles and concentrates, Berkshire Roots also offers an in-house brand, featuring cannabis grown in Berkshire County at Massachusetts' highest elevation. They're also the only dispensary in Boston currently carrying Dr. BeeWell's THC honey products, which is an elegant way to incorporate edibles into a soiree. What's more, their award-winning Orange Chemeleon is Sativa satisfaction at its finest. Special deals rotate regularly here with fresh bud, nugs, and whatever strikes your fancy.
Downtown
For a dispensary experience set with a bit of an Art Deco vibe, Cannabist awaits. Whatever you're craving—from THC-infused ice cream to shatter, live hash rosin, or locally-made Betty's Eddies—they've got it and more. Take advantage of education consultations, including dedicated rooms to hunker down and discuss your needs. This elevates the experience by any measure, but their calendar is also chock-full of events and pop-ups featuring popular and up-and-coming cannabis brands.
Downtown
Former City Councilor Tito Jackson's cannabis dispensary opened in 2023, and he's got big plans. As of now, you can dabble in all the usual weed goodies, but the design of this multi-level space includes the vision of a bar and restaurant. In the meantime, you can grab some edibles and enjoy some bites from the many nearby Faneuil Hall Marketplace food vendors and restaurants. Dispensary regulars can take advantage of text deals like 10% off Monday purchases of $50 or more, and shoppers can find pipes for less than $15.
Downtown
Most dispensaries start in a field or indoor grow facility, but Primitiv's genesis story begins on the field—the football field. 2021 Hall of Famer Rob Sims partnered with former NFL teammate Calvin Johnson Jr. and Boston College alumnus Gosder Cherilus to create Primitiv dispensary and a line of electrolyte and phytocannabinoid performance products. Whether your vibe is vape or party packs of pre-rolls, the inventory runs deep. Their socials create a buzzy community, where they post giveaways and hybrid videos that blend canna life and wellness with NFL analysis.
Dispensaries in Back Bay, Fenway, and Nearby
West End
Though most of us expect technology infused into everything these days, it's still incredibly satisfying to see budtenders wandering the shop with tablets. Whatever your particular constellation of needs, they've got the knowledge to make primo suggestions. At Ascend Cannabis, you'll find posh rolling papers like the Shroom Booties design by ZZZ Rolling Papers' Cecilia Granata, which include the artsy printed tips. Fill them with your sticky icky of choice or invest in one of the many funky pipes on hand, like mini-ice cream cones and twirly Wilka Wonka-ish bubblers.
Back Bay
The check-in area of Rooted In is giving spa vibes–and behind the door? A splash of bright modern lighting across pristine cases and shelves of colorful and highly curated products. At this weed boutique, there's so much more than meets the eye. The minority- and locally-owned business's mission is to create generational wealth for the city's BIPOC communities through initiatives like employee profit sharing and connecting with local nonprofits in search of talent who've been impacted by the stigma and politics surrounding marijuana.
Back Bay
Those looking to fire up something infused can visit Ayr for their kynd Infused Ground Flower, elevating the high with its impressive 40% THC levels. With only a few MA-based brands creating this connoisseurs' delight, it's still a relatively niche, local high. The list of specials is impressive, with local favorites like Massachusetts-based Levia Seltzers often featured, plus the folks at the Back Bay shop are celebrating their second anniversary. However, one of the best parts of the Ary experience is that they love welcoming dogs to the shop.
Fenway
Located on Lansdowne, steps away from Fenway Park, House of Blues, and MGM Music Hall, New Dia Cannabis Co.'s prime spot is just part of the magic behind their success. There's also the fact that they're open until midnight every damn day. Looking for a pre-game VIP hang? They've got a 1,400-square-foot lounge space available to rent—for everything from community classes to birthdays. Speaking of birthdays, you get a free pre-roll on your big day when you sign up for their Terp & Perks rewards program.
South End
It just makes sense that Rebelle is located in the old Flower District. The shop opened in March 2024 and is as bright and airy as it gets. Their website's homepage gives a glimpse into the culture, which welcomes festival vibes and elder fabulousness in equal measure. Stop by for sleep support, wellness solutions, a wee tin of Dogwalkers' mini pre-rolls, or an eighth of Saturday night sass. Regardless of the goal, the budtenders dedicate themselves to making it an experience instead of a basic transaction.
Dispensaries in Jamaica Plain, Dorchester, and Brookline
Dorchester
The city's very first recreational cannabis dispensary, Pure Oasis, now has two locations—Dorchester, Downtown, and soon, Brighton. Choose from a dozen or so $100 ounce options, endless vaping wares, and gummies galore. The chocolates–from $6 to 20, including Coast Cannabis Co., Kiva, and Grandma Georgia's. At the end of the day, though, it's the budtenders' expertise that inspires your perfect high, wellness journey, or pain or anxiety relief. The folks here are the OGs, after all.
Dorchester
At Ethos, access and equity are given as much spotlight as cannabis itself. The brand partners with Thomas Jefferson University’s medical marijuana research, all while supporting ongoing activism work. Visitors can learn more about the Last Prisoner Project, a nonprofit dedicated to freeing prisoners still incarcerated for cannabis crimes. Whether it's an online donation or rounding up at checkout, every bit helps. Plus, it's an easy yes when you score deals that are sometimes nearly 50% off.
Brookline
Nestled in the heart of Coolidge Corner, Sanctuary's commitment to the science behind the culture finds its way into everything they do. When not dropping that knowledge, they're busy hosting live DJ events, artist showcases, and connecting with the community. Of course, their inventory is fat with crumble, flower, and sleep capsules, but in the meantime, grab some edibles and head over to Coolidge Corner Theatre for a new release or cult classic. Loyalty app and deals? But of course!
Brookline
In an industry rewriting ideas of empowerment, NETA has penned a new chapter of leadership with its CEO Intensive—a free six-week executive-level course for BIPOC business owners in the cannabis industry. This level of commitment comes through in its development of medical-grade cannabis as well as the recreational lineup, which is stellar. As an added bonus, the Brookline building (old Brookline Savings Bank) is giving sophistication—yet the steep vape discounts keep plenty of funds in your accounts.
Jamaica Plain
The murals are reason enough to visit JP’s Seed (a la famous mugshots), a dispensary that splashes a kaleidoscope of advocacy truth across its walls. Seed partners with boutique growers and advances the culture while paying homage to its roots, rife with inequality. When you visit, you'll appreciate the vibe, learn a little something, and check out their unique themed Stash Boxes like the sleep or tailgating kits. They also offer a cannabis strain library, where you can research delights as far-reaching as Alice in Wonderland and Zoom Pie to legacy strains like White Widow.