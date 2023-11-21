Celebrate the Most Wonderful Time of the Year at Boston’s Best Holiday Events

Holiday Arts and Culture Events in Boston

Holiday Tree Lighting Celebrations in Boston

November 25 and 30

Citywide, Free

To thank Boston for sending aid after a devastating explosion in Halifax in December 1917, Nova Scotia sends a huge Christmas tree each year. Kick off the season with the 82nd year with the 82nd Boston Common Tree Lighting when, starting at 6 pm, the official Christmas tree and lights throughout Boston Common and the Public Garden light up in sequence. At 8 pm head over to Commonwealth Avenue, when the trees there will be set aglow and you can score cookies and hot chocolate.

Ongoing

Theater District, Prices vary

The Boch Center is breathing new life into the holiday classics this year. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical (November 24–26) kicks off the festive season with Rudolph (and Bumble the Abominable Snow Monster!) coming to life in costumes that match the original 1964 cartoon. (MJ O'Connor's andLegal Sea Foods are both offering pre-show dining packages.) Next, the Boch Center unleashes Elf in Concert (December 22–23) with the orchestra performing the movie score in real time as the film shows on the big screen.

November 25–December 25

Downtown, Free

Four frosty weeks of festivities, twinkling trees, and larger-than-life snowflakes at Snowflake Crossing kicks off at noon on November 25, when 100 tuba players rock the holiday classics on the Downtown Crossing steps. On November 30, the play ship at Martin’s Park, decked out in holiday lights, gets illuminated following a celebration with hot chocolate, a real fire truck, and a visit from The Grinch. Throughout the season, Summer Street Plaza hosts musicians, food vendors, a holiday market, and carolers. Plus, check in with Santa on the weekends to see about getting your name off the naughty list.

December 1–24

Fenway–Kenmore, Prices vary

Boston Symphony Orchestra's annual Holiday Pops show is nothing short of spectacular. The theater’s acoustics are primo and the room is filled with both the vibrations of booming orchestra music. But it’s the near-tangible feeling of hope filling the room that creates a few moments when there isn't a dry eye in the house (darn you, nostalgia!). The musicians offer a reprieve by mixing it up between big classics and silly riffs on holiday movie scores. Yes, there's also a brief yet zippy sing-along, and if you ho-ho-hope hard enough, you might get a special visitor.

December 2, 3 pm

Forest Hills, Free entry

Black artistry's elegant and deeply felt power is front and center this festive season, as Castle of our Skins presents Brian Raphael Nabors's Kwanzaa Suite as part of the Celebrity Series of Boston. It’s performed in seven parts (each exploring the Nguzo Saba, the seven principles of Kwanzaa) along with African and pan-African selections such as Monthati Masebe's Nomadic Nirvana for string quartet, a gorgeous Ugandan piece, and more. All are invited to join the season's beauty and embrace kuumba (creativity) at this free event at Bethel A.M.E. Church.

December 16, 8 pm

Back Bay, Starting at $34.50

Kriss Kringle probably won't deliver a stocking full of cinematic perversion, but you know who will? The one and only John Waters. The renowned counter-culture filmmaker is coming to Boston for A John Waters Christmas presented by The Bowery Boston. For one day only, catch an in-person glimpse into the inner workings of Waters's wicked brand of genius. He's got a holiday goodie bag stuffed full of his obscenely dark comedy—and for an upcharge, you can join a smaller group of fans to hang out with him for a “group therapy” sesh or post-show Q&A.

December 27–31

South End, Starting at $25

‘Tis the season to order a few cocktails and argue whether or not the fact that Die Hard’s bomb-diffusing storyline taking place at a Christmas party is enough to land it on the Christmas movie list. Yippee Ki Yay, a one-man parody paying tribute to the 1988 classic action romp starring Bruce Willis, lands at the Huntington Theater just in time for the great holiday debate. Besides, some of the best Christmas movies aren’t about Christmas.