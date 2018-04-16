Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Boston This Spring

Spring in New England is, well, you know what spring in New England is. Nonexistent, for one. A mere waiting game for the region’s more abundant summer fun. But springtime also marks Boston’s annual awakening, the time when we start opening the blinds and checking back in with our extrovert selves. Also? Spring in Boston gives us St. Patrick’s Day, Opening Day, Marathon Monday, Dine Out Boston, the Nantucket Daffodil Festival, SoWa’s opening, and Memorial Day’s Boston Calling installment. So, not bad. Here is everything you must do right now.
Recommended Video
News
Looks Like the Unicycle Just Got a Makeover
Thursday - Saturday
Mar 1-17
Pregame the big Southie parade with a monstrous Guinness
Pregame the big Southie parade with a monstrous Guinness
TAMO Bistro + Bar
Anxious for St. Paddy’s Day to finally get here? Start flexing your Celtic pride now with 51 ounces of your favorite stout, served in a giant fishbowl. The one rule? The drink has to be split amongst at least two people (but yes, we know you could finish the whole thing yourself).
What it costs: $16.
What it costs: $16.
Saturday - Monday
Mar 3-5
Get back into the swing of things at the National Golf Expo
Get back into the swing of things at the National Golf Expo
Seaport World Trade Center
Back-nine days aren’t here again, but they will be one day. The expo includes tons of demos and interactive exhibits, plus more than 100 exhibitors hawking their wares. Take it as further excuse to plan a springtime golf getaway.
Cost: $12.
Cost: $12.
Sunday
Mar 4
Restore your faith in humanity at the Weird Al Yankovic show
Restore your faith in humanity at the Weird Al Yankovic show
The Wilbur
Because if there’s one musical artist who can offset the world’s current insanity, Weird Al is probably the guy. Which also probably explains why the original 8pm show is already sold out months in advance. Luckily, a second 3pm show has been added.
Cost: $59-$279.
Cost: $59-$279.
Tuesday
Mar 6
Check out next-gen music stars at the Berklee Popular Music Institute's (BPMI) Artist Showcase
Check out next-gen music stars at the Berklee Popular Music Institute's (BPMI) Artist Showcase
The Sinclair
Who cares that you can’t get to many music fests this year? The featured artists at this annual event go on to rep Berklee at events like Lollapalooza and Outside Lands. This year’s chosen few include south-synth band luhx., pop singer Emilia Ali, and “folk-swamp” band Jacksonville Kid.
Cost: $10.
Cost: $10.
Thursday - Sunday
Mar 8-11
Get ready to book your next international trip after Taste of Iceland in Boston 2018
Get ready to book your next international trip after Taste of Iceland in Boston 2018
Various locations
It’s not actually true that everyone but you has been the Land of Fire and Ice. Still, your FOMO will only deepen after sampling the country’s food and drink, hearing some Reykjavik-born music, studying the country’s design and architectural scene, and taking in some of its cinematic outputs. Iceland remains one of the 18 best places to travel this year -- maybe this will finally convince you to snag a cheap WOW Air Flight.
Cost: Varies.
Cost: Varies.
Thursday - Sunday
Mar 8-11
Pregame some more at the Harpoon St. Patrick's Festival
Pregame some more at the Harpoon St. Patrick's Festival
The annual suds fest has grown to four days, kicking off with the first-ever “Mac and Cheers” challenge and ending with the annual Harpoon Shamrock Splash at M Street Beach. In between it’s beer, Irish music, and more beer under heated tents.
Cost: $20-$40.
Cost: $20-$40.
Saturday
Mar 10
Snag your tickets ASAP for the Bourbon and Bacon Fest
Snag your tickets ASAP for the Bourbon and Bacon Fest
The Castle at Park Plaza
Isn’t it so maddening when all the city’s best food events sell out way in advance? But this year, you can get ahead of the madness. As for the event, the name speaks for itself: two of the greatest digestible items on the planet, together at last.
Cost: $50-$100.
Cost: $50-$100.
Sunday
Mar 11
Cheer on your favorite lady bartenders at Speed Rack
Cheer on your favorite lady bartenders at Speed Rack
Royale
Overindulge for a feminist cause as you sample different punches and cocktails from elite female bartenders from around New England. The event also raises money for breast cancer research.
Cost: $25 in advance, $30 at door.
Cost: $25 in advance, $30 at door.
Tuesday
Mar 13
Celebrate our regional bounty at the Boston Public Market annual Open House
Celebrate our regional bounty at the Boston Public Market annual Open House
Boston Public Market
It’s time to remind yourself of Boston’s awesome purveyors scene, via free samples, food demos, and various pop-up vendors. A cash bar will feature local beer and wine; plus, the groceries might be on the BPM -- you’ll automatically be entered into a $100, on-the-spot shopping spree.
Cost: Free.
Cost: Free.
Sunday - Friday
Mar 18-30
Commit to eating out every night during Dine Out Boston
Commit to eating out every night during Dine Out Boston
Various locations
No more sad desk salads and woeful takeout date nights. This year we’re talking more than 140 participating restaurants, including newbies like Sumaio Hunan Kitchen and a special $25 to $50 lunch menu at the Relais & Chateaux Menton.
Cost: Lunch $15-$25, dinner $28-$38.
Cost: Lunch $15-$25, dinner $28-$38.
Sunday
Mar 18
Bambara
Who makes the city’s best Bloody Mary? More than 10 restaurants are getting into the bracketed fray as guests sip and decide. With all that tomato-tinged vodka, you bloody well should shore up your reserves with sliders, croque madames, and pork belly bao buns. Proceeds benefit Lovin’ Spoonfuls.
Cost: $30.
Cost: $30.
Sunday
Mar 18
Drink away your previous day's hangover at the St. Patrick's Day Parade
Drink away your previous day's hangover at the St. Patrick's Day Parade
South Boston
A Saturday night St. Patrick’s Day? That’ll be a doozy. But save enough liver capacity for the parade on Sunday, where everyone sobers up at 11am and the baby strollers double as beer case carriers.
Cost: Brain cells. Many, many brain cells.
Cost: Brain cells. Many, many brain cells.
Wednesday - Sunday
Mar 21-25
Watch local movies at the Boston Underground Film Festival
Watch local movies at the Boston Underground Film Festival
Brattle Theatre
We don’t yet know the lineup, but we do know this: Our annual underground film fest, now in its 20th year, proves that the city’s creative class is woefully underestimated. Caveat: This year the fest needs our collective financial help to keep moving forward, so pledge your support now.
Cost: TBD.
Cost: TBD.
Saturday
Mar 24
Boston Common
Demand action from lawmakers in this march to end gun violence and mass shootings in schools. Children and families will be out en masse across the country, so if you feel strongly about this particular issue, show your support. The march in Boston starts at Boston Common at noon. Also keep in mind that HeadCount is registering voters there and at several of the events around the country.
Cost: Free
Cost: Free
Wednesday - Sunday
Apr 4-15
Find makeover inspiration during Boston Design Week
Find makeover inspiration during Boston Design Week
various locations
We all need a spring refresh, so why not rethink your aesthetic life from top to bottom? The nine-day fest is a celebration of technology, architecture, interior design, urban planning, and more. (Events TBA.)
Cost: Varies by event.
Cost: Varies by event.
Thursday
Apr 5
Pull out your weathered hat for the Red Sox home opener
Pull out your weathered hat for the Red Sox home opener
Fenway Park
Let the Cora Era begin as we all crowd around to see what J.D. Martinez will do with the Green Monster. Afternoon game on a Thursday? We’re betting on a raft of sick days on Friday.
Cost: Your future firstborn (bar seats should come considerably cheaper).
Cost: Your future firstborn (bar seats should come considerably cheaper).
Monday
Apr 16
Mentally commit to better athleticism after watching the Boston Marathon
Mentally commit to better athleticism after watching the Boston Marathon
Hopkinton to Back Bay
It’s as iconic a Boston day as they come. The runners, the fans, the resilience, the pride, the camaraderie, the 11:05am Sox game… it’s as vital as the Ted Williams Tunnel air we live and breathe.
Cost: Free.
Cost: Free.
Wednesday - Monday
Apr 25-May 7
Discover the next 'Sex, Lies, and Videotape' at the Boston Independent Film Festival
Discover the next 'Sex, Lies, and Videotape' at the Boston Independent Film Festival
Somerville Theatre
The world needs outside-the-box thought more than ever. So celebrate indie creative vision over eight days of features, shorts, documentaries, and attendant panel discussions that’ll restore your faith in the future of cinema.
Cost: TBD.
Cost: TBD.
Friday - Sunday
Apr 27-29
Celebrate the new season at the Nantucket Daffodil Festival
Celebrate the new season at the Nantucket Daffodil Festival
Nantucket Island
Lovely yellow flowers, yes -- but you’re here to whet your summer islanding appetite: stores and restaurants reopen, people picnic on the beach, and Cisco Brewery is mobbed. Plus, there's the chance to gawk at those $4.75 million boat slips that probably won’t see any usage until August.
Cost: Free.
Cost: Free.
Friday - Sunday
Apr 27-May 6
Get the hibernating creative juices reflowing at ArtWeek
Get the hibernating creative juices reflowing at ArtWeek
various locations
The annual artistic celebration has spread its wings this year, with the entirety of the state taking part. So travel ‘round our burg to discover all the new participants staging interactive or behind-the-scenes creative experiences.
Cost: Varies (mostly free).
Cost: Varies (mostly free).
Saturday - Monday
Apr 28-30
Get your color and chlorophyll fixes at Art in Bloom
Get your color and chlorophyll fixes at Art in Bloom
Museum of Fine Arts
Florals? For spring? Groundbreaking. No, really -- the massive installations at this four-decade old annual event are truly revelatory. New this year are the Art in Bloom Market, featuring 12 local and national vendors in the Shapiro Courtyard, and a new pop-up flower truck parked outside so you can recreate the magic at home.
Cost: $25 general admission.
Cost: $25 general admission.
Saturday - Sunday
Apr 28-29
Try and decide what the hell you're doing at the Boston International Cat Show
Try and decide what the hell you're doing at the Boston International Cat Show
Simoni Skating Rink
There will be purebreds, there will be domestics, there will be kittens, there will be audience judging. But here is everything you really need to know about a cat show: If a cat gets out of its cage, the owner yells, “Cat out!” and then everyone freezes until said cat is recaptured.
Cost: $10.
Cost: $10.
Sunday
May 6
South End
It’s pretty much the South End gathering place in summer, a Sunday spread of artists, farmers market stalls, food truck vendors, and musicians -- plus the beer barn. In other words: Summer begins now.
Cost: Free.
Cost: Free.
Tuesday - Sunday
May 8-13
Rent a U-Haul for the Brimfield Antique Flea Market
Rent a U-Haul for the Brimfield Antique Flea Market
Brimfield
Everyone knows that the spring segment is the one to hit: The weather isn’t yet oppressive, and the vendors have spent all winter restocking their reserves. One mile, one thousand dealers, one of Martha Stewart’s favorite places to shop -- start your engines.
Cost: Free (technically).
Cost: Free (technically).
Sunday
May 13
Arnold Arboretum
Spring will honestly, really, truly be here. We will know this because the lilacs will have bloomed, and because the arboretum will host ones of the largest collections of lilac bushes in the world, and because everyone therefore descends on the arboretum because the multiple sensual joys will pull you back from your winter ennui.
Cost: Free.
Cost: Free.
Tuesday
May 22
Get excited for outdoor summer concerts with The Best of the Boston Pops Arthur Fiedler Night
Get excited for outdoor summer concerts with The Best of the Boston Pops Arthur Fiedler Night
Symphony Hall
OK, yes, this one is technically indoors, but the Pops concert celebrates the original maestro of the Hatch Shell, who first conducted America’s Orchestra on the Esplanade in 1929. Think decades of musical classics, from Bernstein and Rodgers, to Ellington and Gershwin, to Queen, and to John Williams’ film scores.
Cost: $30-$96.
Cost: $30-$96.
Friday - Sunday
May 25-27
Harvard Athletic Complex
Kidding about the noise. Promise. Ahem. Without further ado, the lineup: Eminem, The Killers, Jack White, Pussy Riot, Portugal the Man, Belly, The Decembrists, and many more. You can't miss it.
Cost: $105 for single-day general admission.
Cost: $105 for single-day general admission.
Sign up here for our daily Boston email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun the Hub has to offer.