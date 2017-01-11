The Most 'Boston' Things That Happen to Bostonians

1. Participating in a city-wide riot after your team wins or loses.

2. Meeting a miserable film student who goes to Suffolk because Emerson turned him down.

3. Watching a West Side Story-style gang fight between MassArt kids and Wentworth guys in Mission Hill.

4. That internal conflict when you want a tattoo but that crummy place in The Garage quotes you way too much money.

5. Going to a really shitty party in Allston and being charged at the door.

6. Participating in Allston Christmas and then getting bedbugs.

7. Throwing up in the bathroom of Anna's Taqueria.

8. Killing time at Newbury Comics while waiting for dinner at Charlie’s.