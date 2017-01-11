The Biggest Boston Lies Ever Told (That the Entire Country Believes)

Boston has an inferiority complex towards New York

Like, honestly? This just never comes up as much as people think it does. Especially now that the Yankees really, truly suck. We go to New York for terrific weekends away, and if we want to move there, we move there, no biggie.

We take our sports championships for granted

This one is just maddening. Do you know how GD long we waited for those? No one takes anything sports-related for granted here. If you see someone walking down the street with a little smile on their face, they’re probably replaying the 2004 ALCS. We understand our great good fortune since 2001, and just because we hunger for more doesn’t mean we forget what came before.