The Ultimate Sports Guide to Sports-Obsessed Boston

Let's not fool ourselves here: There's not enough Internet for a comprehensive list of all of Boston’s sports activities. Quite frankly, that would also be a record-breaking scroll-a-thon like no other.

In fact, the city is so saturated with sports that our NFL team has to play an hour away in Foxborough—because, sorry Pats, we’re full up here in Boston between fun things like indoor golfing, pickleball, and obstacle course facilities. Between workouts and sporty shenanigans, you can also plan post-workout hangs with our Booze-Free Guide to Boston and Everywhere You Need to Eat in Boston Right Now. Otherwise, here’s the ultimate sports lover’s guide to Boston.