You Won't Miss the City if You Move to These Boston Suburbs

Worcester

Population: 182,500

When the New York Times takes notice, you know a city’s on the up-and-up. The Woo has suddenly become a home for sophisticates -- or maybe it always was, but now it’s getting the love it deserves. The shopping is one of the most pleasant surprises: the Crompton Collective brings together local artisans and antique dealers, and the Canal District includes retail spots and a farmers market. The canal itself is like the Charles River of the west: kayak it in summer, skate on it in winter. But the food is the real story here: Wormtown Brewery Tap Room, Armsby Abbey, The Canal, The Fix, and deadhorse hill are just a few of the newer ventures attracting outside attention -- and outsiders moving in. Start Zillowing now, because the Downtown condo prices will shock and amaze you.