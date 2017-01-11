Boston Summer Getaways That Are Actually Better in Fall

Provincetown

The entirety of the Cape is a revelation in fall: relatively sane bridge traffic, normal pedestrian traffic, zero Bugaboo traffic. And P-town is the peak of the off-peak destinations: the restaurants and bars are accessible, the shop owners can stop and chat, and the dunes are gorgeous in the autumn light. And as a little birdie pointed out to us, prices start dropping in all your favorite Commercial St. boutiques, which usually go into fire-sale mode in October.

Where to stay: Now’s the time to rent that waterside Airbnb cottage you can’t even pretend to swing in July.

What to do: Plan a visit around Cape Cod Restaurant Week, or just book a last-minute table at Jimmy’s HideAway and then brag about it online. Check out the fall lineup at the Provincetown Theater (the Tennessee Williams Festival, who knew?). Start sewing your costume for Spooky Bear Weekend (yay). Drive down the coast to Truro Vineyards for the annual Grape Stomp on September 18th or the Vinegrass Music Festival on October 2nd. Drive further afield for the Wellfleet OysterFest in mid-October (Ocean Edge also offers a whole package around the oysterfest).