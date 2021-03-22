How to Support the Asian-American Community in Boston

On Tuesday, a mass shooting at two massage parlors in Atlanta claimed eight lives, six of which were Asian women. Conversations and protests have erupted across the country, bringing attention to the eye-opening reality of anti-Asian hate crimes. This violence serves as a tragic apex of anti-Asian sentiment this past year with notions of the “Chinese” COVID-19 virus, and in centuries past with legislation like the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882.

According to a report by nonprofit organization Stop AAPI Hate, since last March, approximately 3,800 hate incidents have been committed against Asian Americans, with women reporting cases 2.3 times more than men. In Massachusetts alone, Stop AAPI Hate received 67 reports and, according to The Wall Street Journal, Boston is among a number of U.S. cities with anti-Asian hate crimes increasing by 149% in 2020. However, as the Stop AAPI Hate website mentions, it’s important to remember that these statistics represent only a fraction of incidents that actually occur.

To support the local Boston AAPI community, and help advocate for better treatment, there are many ways you can get involved. For a few ideas on how to get started, take a look at our list below. You can also follow Stop AAPI Hate on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram for up-to-date facts and statistics, even more ways to donate, and easy access to educational resources.

If you’ve witnessed acts of hate in your neighborhood,

Chinese for Affirmative Action (CAA)

has an

online form