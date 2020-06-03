Food & Drink How to Support the Black Community in Boston Right Now From nonprofits and community organizations to restaurants and bookstores.

Suya Joint

On Sunday, Boston saw its first major wave of demonstrations demanding justice for George Floyd and protesting police brutality and systemic racism. Hundreds gathered in Government Center for a demonstration, and hundreds more marched from Roxbury to Boston Police Headquarters, where clergy members led a service that included a moment of silence for Floyd that lasted exactly 8 minutes and 49 seconds. A third demonstration began at 6:30pm, with hundreds if not thousands of activists marching from Nubian Square to City Hall. Smaller vigils and demonstrations have continued every day since, with community groups and churches also hosting virtual dialogues around systemic racism and ways to act. One of those ways? Supporting Black businesses and organizations in the Boston area. “I am proud to be a black business owner in Boston, where there are sadly too few black-owned businesses,” says TJ Douglas, co-owner of The Urban Grape. “I would ask everyone to support the causes you're learning about through these protests by patronizing Black-owned businesses, sharing the work that they do, and connecting them to Boston’s many financial resources. Be proud of what we bring to our communities and help amplify our voices.” From places to donate to shops where you can use your cash to support local businesses, here are some of the ways you can make a difference right now.

TJ Douglas, co-owner of The Urban Grape | Brian Samuels Photography

Shop at other Black-owned businesses Like several others in the South End, Urban Grape sustained some damage during the vandalism and looting Sunday night after the peaceful protests had ended. “We don't want you to let this moment cloud the larger conversation, or add fuel to the fire of misinformation,” the store said in email to customers. “Please continue to listen and learn from the pain and anger of the black community.” The store remains open, and has also asked that folks consider giving to the Equal Justice Initiative founded by Bryan Stevenson. Pure Oasis, the city’s only recreational dispensary, just reopened on May 28 after being shuttered for months due to COVID-19 restrictions. The shop was also hit by looters in what co-owner Kobie Evans called a targeted attack. But they too reopened for business the very next day. Frugal Bookstore in Roxbury Crossing places African-American authors at the center of its collection and has an especially impressive selection of young adult books dedicated to activism, history, and race relations. Self-care should not be dismissed during this time. For those who de-stress through sweat, both TRILLFIT and 4 Corners Yoga & Wellness are offering live and on-demand remote classes. If your self-care is of a more sanguine nature, both Organic Bath Company and Brown and Coconut are open for online orders of their organic, plant-based skin products. House of Culture is taking clothing orders by phone and DLachae Clothing lets you customize laid-back African print pieces. And keep an eye on Darealas, a Dorchester clothing store -- also hit by looters -- that hopes to be back to taking online orders soon.

