How New England’s First Black-Owned Jazz Club Plans To Keep The Music Going

“First and foremost, it’s important for us to set an example for the family business community and also for the minority community,” Poindexter said. “When Wally’s was originally founded by my grandfather, there was no integration of live entertainment venues in Boston.”

As a cultural touchstone in the city of Boston, it’s hard to imagine Wally’s not being there. But COVID-19 threatens to shutter one of the city’s most iconic venues and it’s up to the community that the club has built to keep the music going.

Wally’s exists today thanks to the city’s young musicians. By way of recruitment, local college students—from Boston University to Berklee College of Music—headed for Wally’s in the early 20th century to perfect their passions and get the chance to play in front of a real, live audience.

Eventually, word of Wally’s spread, and soon the club would welcome both Boston residents and beyond to the establishment. The original venue was across the street and surrounded by other white-only clubs, like the Hi-Hat, which was inspired to integrate once they saw the popularity of Wally’s. In 1978, the club moved to its current location and has been open as a venue and gathering place ever since.

“It’s like an American tradition,” Poindexter said. “We’ve seen generations of families practice at our venue.”

Wally’s has hosted many industry stars throughout the years, including jazz legends Sarah Vaughan, Charlie Parker, and Dizzy Gillespie and more contemporary names like Grammy award-winning bassist Esperanza Spalding, trumpeter and composer Christian Scott, and various members of The Roots.