Explore the Shelves at the Best Independent Bookstores in Boston

In the age of Kindles and iPads, it’s easy to forget the feeling of holding a physical book. However, no matter their convenience, e-readers will never be able to replace the sense of joy and curiosity that arises from wandering through stacks of books, with their crisp pages and inimitable aroma.

Luckily, there are plenty of places in Boston dedicated to preserving that very experience. Boston is home to shops dedicated to poetry books, progressive book collectives, and, of course, popular new releases and bestsellers. So whether you’re looking to peruse or pick up your next great read, here are the best indie bookstores to visit in Boston.