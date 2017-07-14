The Best Small Towns in Massachusetts for a Weekend Getaway

If you live in Massachusetts, you’ve paid your dues -- and your bar tabs -- in obvious spots like Nantucket (for the beaches), Lenox (for Tanglewood), and Provincetown (for all of it). But our state is awash in smaller towns and cities that never get their proper summer due. Behold, these lesser-sung spots that boast everything from beach hiking to adult-friendly arcades that make for great weekend getaways.
Pittsfield
Why it’s so great: No longer just a pit stop on the way to Lenox, Pittsfield boasts Berkshires attractions aplenty. The Hotel on North, a cosmo boutique hotel ensconced in two 19th-century brick buildings, serves as the launching pad from which you can explore this chic throwback town. There’s a farmers market, a monthly arts walk, the Hancock Shaker Village (with farm dining and goat yoga!), a cultural district boasting an indie movie theater (serving beer and wine!), and the Berkshire Museum, initially founded to bring culture and history to this rural area. Those seeking a little calisthenics with their cultivation can meander over to Pittsfield State Forest for waterfall hikes and a gander at Balance Rock (technically in Lanesborough, though owned by the City of Pittsfield).
Must-eat foods: Eat on North for oysters and tacos, Methuselah for cocktails and craft beer, Mission Bar & Tapas for snacks and live music, and Dottie’s for a breakfast/brunch burrito.
Hingham
Why it’s so great: Have you noticed that lifelong urbanites have begun quietly packing up and relocating to this South Shore haven? For starters, there’s a harbor ferry that leaves straight from Rowes Wharf every weeknight. That’s right: Monday through Friday, you commute by water -- and yes, there is a bar on board. For visitors, the ferry drops you off right in Hingham Shipyard, a shopping and dining enclave that lets you enjoy your chardonnay with a side of harbor views (yeah, you’re going to get boat envy). Hingham is also a stone’s throw from some of the South Shore’s loveliest beaches, including Nantasket, and Stodder’s Neck offers dog-friendly harbor-side walking paths. Hey, if a Wahlberg made his home here, it has to be good, right? (Paul, not Marky Mark, but still.)
Must-eat foods: Wahlburgers gets all the reality show accolades -- and an adult shake is still a must -- but Paul Wahlberg’s first venture, Alma Nove, is still a bastion of Italian fine dining. Either way, you’ll still hit up Hingham Beer Works before taking the ferry back to reality.
Eastham
Why it’s so great: We know what you do: You zip down the 6, right through Eastham on the way to Wellfleet and P-town. Fool: You’re skipping out on some epic and epically beautiful nature time. The Cape Cod National Seashore is dog-friendly, open year-round, and the bayside beaches offer under-sung sunset views. The Nauset Bike Trail starts in Eastham, granting you another gorgeous view of the water, and the town is awash in mini-golf courses for all you putters.
Must-eat foods: Karoo for authentic South African cuisine (yes, really), Arnold’s for Food & Wine-approved fried clams, and Hole in One Donut Shop for, well, you know.
Deerfield
Why it’s so great: Feeling a hankering for small-town living? Head west of Boston for two hours, and soon enough you’ll be daydreaming/day-drooling over a Main Street so picturesque that it puts Norman Rockwell paintings to shame. The historic district is actually an outdoor museum populated by 18th-century homes, many hosting live art and cooking demonstrations. Foodies can poke around the Cooks’ Garden, which grows veggies and herbs used in on-site culinary classes. The renowned Deerfield Inn, built in 1881, was nearly destroyed by Hurricane Irene back in 2011, but a full restoration beckons you back to the renowned B&B. Yes, the town plays host to a couple of private boarding schools, but you can suffer a few privileged teens for a setting this picturesque. It’s great year-round, but in the summer, you must go tubing down the Deerfield River!
Must-eat foods: Champney’s for beer-braised short ribs and, if it’s a cold evening, a fireside drink.
Ipswich
Why it’s so great: You have to start with Crane Beach. The crown jewel of the The Trustees of Reservations holdings is a miles-long shoreline where you can also hike the dunes and let your dog off-leash in designated areas. And ever notice how many mountain bikers populate the streets of Ipswich? It’s basically a cycler’s nirvana, with many a recreational club hitting the town on weekends. It’s also a terrific place to literally get back on that horse, as stables and horseback riding lessons abound throughout the bucolic and stone-walled area.
Must-eat foods: SALT for rum and a lobster Reuben, 1640 Hart House for prime rib, Ithaki for authentic Greek, and Ipswich River Provisions for any one of the many great sandwiches. Oh, and did you know the Clam Box is technically in Ipswich? Yes, that Clam Box. Queue up now. (Head across the Essex border to JT Farnham’s and Woodman’s if you feel like doing a local fried-clam taste test.)
Lowell
Why it’s so great: For starters, Jack Kerouac AND Ed McMahon grew up here -- and considering they were born a year apart, we like to imagine they were best grade school buds (a writer can dream). The historic mill town, which fell on hard times for decades (yes, yes, The Fighter), is in the midst of an artistic renaissance. UnchARTed is a multimedia art and gallery space that rents studio space to young artists upstairs. Boarding House Park hosts live music in the summer, Rogers Fort Hill Park is in the middle of a restoration and offers easy in-city hikes, and of course, the town is still home to the Lowell Spinners.
Must-eat foods: Marko’s Mediterranean Grill for monster fries, Life Alive for a boosted smoothie (to offset those monster fries), Cobblestones for oysters and filet mignon in a former gentlemen’s club.
Salem
Why it’s so great: OK, so Salem isn’t bypassed year-round, but its reputation is as an autumn locale -- pity given its ever-evolving hotel and restaurant scene. The recently opened The Merchant is an upscale boutique hotel in an historic building by the water. Bit Bar, a restaurant/throwback arcade, opened last summer and is probably the most entertaining dining spot you haven’t been to yet. And then there are the evergreen attractions: the pedestrian mall, the floating maritime museum, harbor cruises, and plenty of sailing opportunities. Itching for some sand between your toes? Singing Beach in Manchester-by-the-Sea is just a few minutes away.
Must-eat foods: Bit Bar, duh. The brand new Ledger for wood-fired cuisine in a former bank. Adriatic for Mediterranean-inspired seafood dishes, Finz for incredible water views and lobsters, Smokin’ Betty’s for brisket and ribs.
Woods Hole
Why it’s so great: Yes, it’s home to an oceanographic institute, and yes, it’s the launching pad for the Vineyard, but Woods Hole is a hipster destination in its own right. Proof? Longtime Brooklyn comedian Eugene Mirman up and moved there last year. There are a couple of small beaches, several museums, a lighthouse, enviable shingled real estate, and enough dining and drinking options that you’ll start to pity all those whale belts scurrying for the day’s last ferry. Those itching to go a little farther afield can meander up the road to Falmouth, an under-sung Cape destination in its own right.
Must-eat foods: Morning java and a bread pudding made with Gosling’s rum from Pie in the Sky, grilled cod burritos at Quick Holes Taqueria, and, for a waterside date night, the oysters and short-rib burger at Water Street Kitchen.
Worcester
Why it’s so great: The Woo is where it’s at. Hell, even the New York Times sang its praises a few years back. The Crompton Collective brings together local artisans and antique deals for a one-stop shopping experience and tours around town in the summer. The Canal District includes retail, a farmers market, and a historical walking tour. And did you know that famed shoe and clothing designer Loeffler Randall hails from Worcester (or as our GPS lady pronounces it, “Wochester”)?
Must-eat foods: Colorado lamb chops at Deadhorse Hill, Rocket Pale Ale at Wormtown Brewery, beery mac & cheese at Armsby Abbey, charcuterie and wine at the newly opened Kummerspeck.
Sign up here for our daily Boston email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun the Hub has to offer.