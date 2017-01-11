The Best Haunted Locations in Boston to Go Ghost Hunting

But if ghosts don’t scare you, maybe zombies will: this year, the Salem is being transformed into a haunted tour that definitely beats a hayride. Ghost Ship Harbor gives you three different tracks to explore a plague outbreak scenario in which the ship is humanity’s last hope. Don’t bring kids.

Toast JFK's ghost at Union Oyster House

Downtown

Rumor has it that long-time patron John F. Kennedy still haunts the walls (and, according to some reports, the washrooms) of America’s oldest continually operated restaurant. The Oyster House has its share of tourist kitsch at this point, but the low ceilings and cramped corridors do evoke earlier, darker times. Plus, the chowder’s not bad.