If You Aren't Working Out Along the Charles, You're Doing It Wrong

With the weather getting warmer, it’s only natural that you’d want to leave the treadmills behind and head outside to get your exercise. The gym can give you some serious cabin fever, especially if you’ve been doing the same routine all winter. So if you’re in search of new places to sweat it out while soaking up some much-needed sunshine, we recommend trying out these gorgeous spots along the Charles.

Boston/Cambridge

This beautiful 18-mile loop lines the Charles from Science Park to Watertown Square, making it a great route for the cycling crowd. It passes by the Hatch Shell, where you can stop to catch a concert, or one of many other summer events, as well as several fitness parks maintained by the Esplanade Association. Go the whole way to see the skylines of both Boston and Cambridge in one go.

