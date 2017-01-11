10 Things People in Boston Are Irrationally Passionate About

Drinking laws

First, a question: do Salt Lake City residents obsess about their drinking moratoria as much as Bostonians do? OK, we know the answer to that one. No one understands our pain, which is why we can’t shut up about it. If you don’t live in Boston, it’s impossible to know how it feels to not be able to hit a happy hour, drink outside without ordering food, or buy booze before noon on Sundays. And it used to be much worse: no wine shipments, no BYOB, and no booze on Sunday, period. (If you’re a local of a certain age, you can probably tell a tale of driving to New Hampshire on a Sunday morning to buy beer before the football game). We’ll talk about our blue laws until we’re blue in the face. And if/when they one day all go away, we’ll talk about them some more. Because seriously, no happy hours?!