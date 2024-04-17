What to Know for the Ultimate Game Day at Fenway Park

Fenway Park | Photo credit: Adam Glanzman, MLB Photos via Getty Images Fenway Park | Photo credit: Adam Glanzman, MLB Photos via Getty Images

Fenway Park stands as the Mount Olympus of Boston—a place steeped in myth and legend where everyday people loom God-like, able to sway fate with their unrelenting faith. Baseball fans and history buffs alike travel far and wide for a chance to catch a game at Major League Baseball's oldest ballpark. And—yes–-locals always refer to Fenway as a ballpark (think historic and rich in lore) instead of a stadium—a potentially soulless structure that changes its name with each passing big-money sponsor. This season, head to the ballpark and pregame at the Lansdowne sausage carts, sign Pesky's Pole, take a game-day tour, sing Sweet Caroline, and catch peanuts like a world-class athlete. Welcome to Fenway Park. Here's how to navigate it like a local, along with more fun sports activities in Boston. How to Buy Red Sox Tickets Fenway Park is a paperless ticket venue, so their app proves invaluable. Buy tickets on the MLB website or the MLB Ballpark app. Feeling lucky? Game day tickets are available at Gate E on Lansdowne 90 minutes pre-pitch, and the line forms five hours in advance. Bostonians love the perks of Red Sox Nation membership, and college students can also enroll in the Red Sox Student9s program, which offers $9 tickets. How to Get to Fenway Park The traffic and limited lots add unnecessary frustration to an otherwise great day. That said, the MBTA is the gold standard. Do yourself a favor and get off at the Green Line's Kenmore stop instead of the dedicated Fenway stop. It’s less hectic and a quick walk. Can you Tailgate at Fenway Park? Fenway Park doesn't have a dedicated parking lot for tailgating. Instead, the surrounding streets are an extension of the park experience, offering endless food, memorabilia merchants, and entertainment like stilt walkers and big brass bands.

Pregaming at Lansdowne Street. | Photo credit: Billie Weiss, via Getty Images

What to Eat and Drink at Fenway Park Fenway bars and best pregaming spots You won’t miss tailgating once you arrive; the streets around Fenway have a standing room only tailgating vibe, and the bars are buzzy AF. Ultra fans enjoy Bleacher Bar and its transparent wall looking onto Fenway's left-center field, and Cask ‘n Flagon remains a Fenway classic. Stop by Loretta’s Last Call to pregame with drinks and country music or arrive early to Game On! or Lansdowne Pub to snag an al fresco table. Restaurants by Fenway Most Sox fans agree that the food inside the park is uninspired and woefully expensive, but there are plenty of tasty, casual spots before heading in. The sausage carts on Lansdowne Street, near Gates C and E, are iconic, as are El Tiante's Cuban Sandwiches on Jersey Street, halfway between Gates A and D. Locally loved Tasty Burger, on Van Ness and close to Gate D, offers a $12 "Starving Student" deal that anyone can order. Ballpark concessions and best food in Fenway The game rolls into extra innings. No worries. There are a few worthy Fenway bites and plenty of beers like locally loved Lord Hobo. Order a bag of peanuts—which will be masterfully tossed to you from afar. Miss the catch and prepare for lighthearted booing—a traditional rouse that's an honor more than anything. That aside, a Fenway Frank hits the spot and is available throughout the park, as does Del's Frozen Lemonade (Home Plate and Right Field Concourses) or a Lobster Roll at Luke's Lobster on the First Base Concourse. For something heartier, try a Steak Tip Sandwich from local butcher Savenor’s, throughout the park, or a New England Maple Bacon Burger at Home Plate Concourse and Truly Terrace.

A ball hits high off The Green Monster. | Photo credit: Winslow Townson, via Getty Images

More Things to Do at Fenway Park Sit at Fenway Park's most unique seats Fenway's Green Monster seats are legendary. The wall itself–dubbed The Green Monster–was designed in 1910 to keep street fans from seeing games for free, and the now-iconic seats were added in 2003. On the opposite side, the right field foul line seats near Pesky's Pole (named for Johnny Pesky) make it easy to sign the pole—a Sox tradition. Fans also clamor for the grandstand section, underneath the upper level, which offers shade and rain protection. The trade-off is that these are the original wooden seats from 1933 measuring in at a thigh-crushing 15” wide with limited legroom. Of course one lucky visitor—in right field bleachers section 42, row 37, seat 21—can sit in the famed Red Seat, which honors the longest home run in Sox history—hit by Ted Williams in 1946. Arrive early for bonus souvenirs Be among the first in line when the gates open 90 minutes before the game and claim space near the left field corner or front row of the bleachers. As the opposing team takes batting practice, they might just throw you a ball. Plus, first time visitors can stop at a Fan Services booth (Gates B, D, and E) for free swag. Take a ballpark tour and grab epic selfies Those looking to nerd out over the fabled history of the Red Sox and Boston's beloved ballpark should opt for the Public Tour, one of six or so Fenway Park tour options. Better yet, get access to the Green Monster through the Pre-game Tour, including a photo opportunity on the field's warning track. Both Wally, the official mascot, and Tessie (his little sister) will visit your seat if you make advance arrangements. Visit famous statues Whether for a moment of reverence or a selfie, it’s tradition to visit Fenway’s Teammates and Carl ‘Yaz’ Yastremski statues near Gate B. Teammates honors 1940s legends Ted Williams, Johnny Pesky, Bobby Doerr, and Dom DiMaggio, while Yaz played for the Sox for a whopping 23 years (1961–83).

