A Booze-Free Guide to Boston for Dry January and Beyond

Non Alcoholic Wine and Non Alcoholic Drinks in Boston

Ongoing

South End, Prices vary

A first for Boston—the South End is the proud home of Dray, a new non-alcoholic package store in the South End. The booz-free packie has non-alcoholic wine, beer, hangover-free spirits, and ready-to-drink sips. Stop by to stock up, plan a date night, or hang sesh around your visit by grabbing dinner at Lenox Sophia. This much-loved spot, helmed by chef Shi Mei, serves a seasonal pre-fixe menu and allows BYO beer, wine, and zero-proof cocktails—making it a perfect pairing with Dray’s NA offerings.

Ongoing

Back Bay, Mocktails starting at $12

If you’re drying out a bit and dabbling in healthier foods, Davio’s new Awaken 180° Menu is where it's at. Entrees, such as Blackened Tuna or pasta with chicken sausage, are centered on 6-8 oz of protein and a hearty serving of vegetables. They skip the unhealthy oils, opting for olive oil instead, use sugar-free vinaigrettes, and replace carb-heavy pasta with zucchini noodles. Plus, you can indulge in their periwinkle-hued, zero-proof Lavender Butterfly Martini—a tonic, lavender, and lemon refresher. Trade the soothing lavender for the feisty pep of jalapeno’s bite, and the Spicy Paloma mocktail is at the ready.

Hot Chocolate, Coffee, and Board Games

January 17 and Ongoing

Citywide, Prices vary

A Hot Chocolate Test Kitchen? Hell ya; plus, it’s free. Spend January 17 taste-testing hot chocolate and innumerable toppings while playing board games or watching The Super Mario Bros. Movie! The Honan-Allston Branch of the Boston Library hosts this DIY hot cocoa buffet with fixins ranging from classic cinnamon to edgier chili pepper flakes. Likewise, there’s a similar slow-your-roll, zero-proof vibe at Knight Moves Board Game Cafe in Brookline. They charge a $10 cover charge, which gives you all-day access to their hundreds of games. You can get a coffee for just $3 (gasp!), and there is free Wi-Fi.

January 18

Cambridge, $75

There’s a whole lot of white noise out there. If you’re looking to raise your voice and enact change in the world, drop by Row 34 for a night of tasty bites, cocktails, mocktails, and advocacy education. Chef Jeremy Sewall is hosting Katherine Miller, author of At the Table, and she’ll discuss the techniques used to create the James Beard Foundation’s Chefs Boot Camp for Policy and Change. It’s as much about sustainable food as it is about channeling your chosen philanthropic efforts efficiently, plus how to get people's attention, recruit allies, and enact change.

January 20, 7 pm

Lovejoy Wharf, $10

Not only did Night Shift Brewing just put ski goggles on their owl mascot, but their first non-alcoholic beer, Featherweight, comes just in time to join the soiree and wake up on Sunday sans hangover. The brewery will be transformed into a cozy ski lodge, so plan your après-ware accordingly—think snuggly sweaters with Nordic motifs, trendy ski pants, chic winter boots, and faux fur hats. The Glitter Boys will be doing their usual DJ thing, spinning vinyl across the dance song catalogs of the ‘70s and ‘80s.

Breakfast and Brunch

Ongoing

Citywide, Prices vary

Lentil and Kale Shakshuka and chamomile-infused NA gin drinks await at Para Maria’s Wellness Brunch—a cozy January experience. Each Saturday and Sunday, from 7 am–3 pm, they’re serving wellness and wonder in hearty portions. Order up some Buckwheat Pancakes with house-made blueberry compote and one of the many nuanced mocktails or mushroom coffee with cinnamon nutmeg foam. Looking to sleep in? Eastern Standard just launched brunch Saturday and Sunday, 11 am–3 pm, offering Cinnamon Toast French Toast and classic Steak and Eggs to pair with a non-alcoholic Sophisticated Lady (cranberry and cucumber).

Ongoing

Downtown, Starting at $48

We Bostonians are famous for tossing tea (into the harbor), but these days, we’re content to sit for proper afternoon tea. Silver Dove Afternoon Tea is giving approachable refinement, so you’ll feel right at home, even if it’s your first visit. The $48 pre-fixe menu includes a pot of tea, a tower of savory canapés—like classic Cucumber Sandwiches with lemon and herb cream cheese—and sweet treats, including White Chocolate Passion Fruit Cake. The tea list is oh-so Oolong long with everything from traditional Earl Grey to Laoshan Green Tea, Cederberg Cinnamon, and White Peach.