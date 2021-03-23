Lifestyle The Seven Most Exciting Suburbs Outside Boston You could use a little space.

It’s hard to beat city living—except the traffic, crowds, dirt, and high stress levels. Time to shake up your urban ideals and start socializing farther afield. Whether you seek shopping, sightseeing, beach time, or a restaurant scene that rivals Boston, each of these spots could make you reconsider your Never Suburbs stance. And when we say “suburbs,” for the record, we’re not talking Brookline or Newton; at minimum, there must be a commuter rail involved (eventually, that is—we know you’re probably still driving). Here are the most exciting suburbs to visit outside of Boston.

Newburyport Distance from Boston: One hour

The first time you visit, you’ll go home grumbling about your own dirty-city existence. The second time, you’ll start perusing real estate. The tiny coastal city is a charming enclave that still grants you big-city trappings. You’ll start the day by strolling the streets and gawking at the 19th-century New England homes. Amazingly, you can also rent and launch a kayak right in town, but exercise can also be had on the walking trails on nearby Plum Island. Enjoy walking to fine-dining spots? BRINE is reopening in May, Sea Level Oyster Bar gives you your fish fix now, Michael’s Harborside provides the classic waterside dining experience, and the newly reopened The Poynt grants your palate and international experience.

Duxbury Distance from Boston: One hour

Who wouldn’t want to live in the same town as Island Creek Oyster Farm? Or a place dotted with shingled saltbox homes, the likes of which you normally only see on the Cape? Or a South Shore shelter so revered that locals never want to leave? It’s all about fulfilling your coastal fantasies in Duxbury, where you can take sailing lessons at the Duxbury Bay Maritime School, tavern hop from Sun Tavern to Milepost to Winsor House—just purchased by the ICO team, so you know exciting things are in the works—and revel in the residents-only parking at Duxbury Beach.

Burlington Distance from Boston: 30 minutes

Who knew one of the best dining scenes in the state would pop in unassuming Burlington, of all places? Yet there’s The Bancroft, a fantastic, classic steakhouse; L'Andana, a special-occasion trattoria; and what will soon become the suburban outlet of oyster bar Row 34. But this northwest suburb has multiple appeals. There’s also the stunning natural oasis Landlocked Forest, history to be discovered, and a beautiful overnight boutique spot in the Archer Hotel.

Ipswich Distance from Boston: 50 minutes

For starters, there’s Crane Beach and its miles of pristine shoreline, where you can hike, fly kites, and walk the dog—and it’s pretty much all yours in the off-season. There’s also a true taste of Gilded Age thanks to the stunning Crane Estate. To bring you back down to earth, there’s the iconic Clam Box (and, if you dare cross the border into Essex, additional fried clam options at Woodman’s and J.T. Farnham’s). There’s a higher-falutin’ dining world beyond fried clams in this town, too, especially at spots like Salt and 1640 Hart House. If you’re a cycling enthusiast tired of the mean streets of Boston, you’ll be thrilled by the expansive mountain biking scene, or if you’re more into horses, stables are plentiful in this bucolic, stone-walled area.

