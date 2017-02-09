Lifestyle

The New England Patriots' Epic Super Bowl Win, by the Numbers

On Sunday night, the New England Patriots led one of the greatest comebacks in sports history, upsetting the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime of the Super Bowl. They had virtually no shot of getting back in the game, but somehow Tom Brady & co. pulled it off, giving No. 12 his fifth championship and the city of Boston yet another reason to celebrate their sports teams. And the numbers back up just how crazy and fun this game was, from long-shot odds to just how long it took Brady to snub Commissioner Goodell. Here’s Thrillist’s statistical breakdown of the insanity that was Super Bowl 51.

