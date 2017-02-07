Get Ready Boston, the Patriots' Super Bowl Parade Is Set to Be a Raucous, Rainy Celebration

It will go down in the books as the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history. Rallying from a seemingly insurmountable 28-3 deficit, the New England Patriots would go on to beat the Atlanta Falcons in the first-ever overtime of The Big Game.

This Pats squad is filled with personalities, and fans along the parade path will be decked out in Patriots red, white, and blue. This year, though, they’ll be covered in a wintry mix (and, quite possibly, more Gronk beers). And after a victory so sweet, after a season that started with Tom Brady’s four-game Deflategate suspension at the hands of Roger Goodell and ended with one of the wildest football games ever, who among them will care? As Mayor Walsh said, “Fire up the duck boats!"