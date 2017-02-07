Get Ready Boston, the Patriots' Super Bowl Parade Is Set to Be a Raucous, Rainy Celebration

It will go down in the books as the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history. Rallying from a seemingly insurmountable 28-3 deficit, the New England Patriots would go on to beat the Atlanta Falcons in the first-ever overtime of The Big Game.
This Pats squad is filled with personalities, and fans along the parade path will be decked out in Patriots red, white, and blue. This year, though, they’ll be covered in a wintry mix (and, quite possibly, more Gronk beers). And after a victory so sweet, after a season that started with Tom Brady’s four-game Deflategate suspension at the hands of Roger Goodell and ended with one of the wildest football games ever, who among them will care? As Mayor Walsh said, “Fire up the duck boats!"
We’ve been here before, of course, but that victory is the sweetest for many of us Pats fans. Whether or not you gave up hope at halftime, which we admittedly did, the victory party is still going, with another city-wide celebration to come. Here’s all the info you need on how to bask in the Boston glow of one of the greatest games of all time.
The route
The Patriots’ parade after the stunning win is scheduled for 11am this Tuesday, February 7, and will follow its traditional route starting at the Prudential Building on Boylston St, bearing left onto Tremont before disembarking at City Hall Plaza, where the team will take the stage and speak to fans.
Due to road closures adding to otherwise notoriously frustrating city traffic and limited parking, attendees are urged to take public transportation to their desired viewing area. If you want to watch the procession pass by, take the MBTA to Hynes Convention Center, Copley, Arlington, or Boylston. And if you want to watch the Pats at the finish line, try getting off at Park St, Government Center, or Haymarket and make your way through the masses to City Hall. And you better arrive early if you don’t want to be stuck a few blocks away, straining to catch a glimpse of the conquering heroes.
The rowdiness
In 2015, the fourth Super Bowl parade of the Tom Brady and Bill Belichick dynasty was a particularly rowdy celebration by Pats players. Fans were said to be generally well-behaved with only a few arrested, but just a note to the kids out there -- while tight end Rob Gronkowski might down some beers and take a few shots while wearing a silly hat, don’t think you can get away with it. Boston PD didn’t make any collars on Sunday night, but that doesn’t mean they’ll tolerate your nonsense on this parade day. Leave the stripping to Julian Edelman -- after that ridiculous catch on Sunday, he’s earned the right to do it again, while you definitely have not.
The rides
The Boston Duck Tour boats traditionally provide out-of-towners with an educational and adventurous trip around the city. The amphibious vehicles, replicas of World World II transports, skillfully navigate the city’s crowded streets and provide history lessons along the way before rolling into the Charles River for a unique, scenic cruise. Since 2002, the first Brady-Belichick championship, Boston sports teams have used the duck boats to take a victory lap around the city, paying their respects to the town that has always supported them. Prior to this Super Bowl, the vessels have been used in nine parades -- four for the Pats, three for the Sox, and one each for the Celtics and Bruins.
The rain
On the downside, this Tuesday might not be the best day to be outside -- though if 2015 was any indication, the February muck won’t deter the New England faithful. Originally scheduled on a Tuesday, the festivities that year were delayed one day after monstrous snowstorms pummeled Boston. And despite the cold, crummy conditions, attendance estimates ranged from hundreds of thousands to what Mayor Marty Walsh claimed was “over a million.” While Boston weather has been strangely mild this winter, Tuesday’s forecast calls for a mix of rain, sleet, and snow, 100% precipitation, and minor accumulation. But don’t expect bad weather to keep fans from calling out of work and taking to the streets.
