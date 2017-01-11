Every Smartphone App That'll Improve the Way You Live in Boston

Food and drink

Drizly

Free

Android, iPhone

How many times have you found yourself out of liquor and just too damn lazy to go get some more? Well, ask Drizly to do it for you. The app offers users the chance to shop for beer, wine, and liquor via their phone. It even has an on-demand delivery service. Let’s face it: leaving the house is overrated anyway.

Favor

Free

Android, iPhone

Out of toilet paper? Maybe you ordered from a place that doesn’t deliver? Well, download Favor and have someone hop on a bike, pick up your items, and deliver them right to your door. This app provides you with runners who will gladly do the shopping and delivering so you don’t have to. And best of all: you can track it on your phone via GPS.