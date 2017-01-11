Everything That Will Definitely Happen to You on the T in Boston

The MBTA, the T, the subway, the seventh circle of hell... our rail transit system has quite a reputation -- some of it earned, some of it not. But love it or abhor it, the T is... an experience. Or, to put it another way: a series of bizarre, disparate experiences that sometimes make you wonder if/why we’re the only city that deals with this shit. Here are some of the things that'll undoubtedly, most definitely, absolutely happen to you while riding the T in Boston.

1. The T will make you late because of a switching problem.

2. The T will make you late because of a track fire.

3. The T will make you late because of a train fire. (No, really.)

4. We’re not even going to talk about runaway, driverless trains.

5. You will finally, one day, encounter the elusive Spare Change guy -- he of the gravelly “Do you have any spaaaare change?” inquiry -- and he will definitely live up to the hype (but still make you very nervous).

6. Some guy will get on the train wearing a backpack the width of a human being and promptly smack you with it.

7. You’ll encounter air conditioning in February.