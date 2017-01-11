The 14 Most 'Boston' Songs Ever Recorded, Ranked

3. "Where Everybody Knows Your Name" by Gary Portnoy

Most Boston line: “Making your way in the world today takes everything you got...”

I mean, try not to tear up at the first piano chords. The Cheers theme song is not your typical sitcom lead-in (Blossom this is not). Instead it's a wry, very Boston-like recitation of life's maddening stumbling blocks and the resultant need for community. You know, sort of like The Rembrandts' Friends theme song... except good. Also? The entire song is actually far darker than its truncated version suggests. Example: "All those nights when you’ve got no lights / The check is in the mail / And your little angel / Hung the cat up by its tail / And your third fiancée didn’t show / Sometimes you want to go..." Yeah, we can't get enough of it.