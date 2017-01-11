The Things You'll Miss After Leaving Boston

Eating ice cream all year round

Apparently there are people from other parts of the country -- namely the cold ones -- who believe ice cream should only be eaten when the weather gets cold. Well, tell that to the line of people outside JP Licks in the dead of winter. We don't care: rain or shine, blizzard or snowstorm. Just get us a pint of that coffee Oreo and we're set.



Not caring about fashion

I look at the fashion folk in New York wearing their cute jackets and ripped jeans in the middle of winter. Then I get back to Boston and realize that we really don’t have the care to worry about that stuff. Honestly, I think we would almost feel silly if we did.