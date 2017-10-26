Lifestyle

You Need to Visit Salem, New England's Most Bewitching City

Published On 10/26/2017
Salem Mass
sanya51/Shutterstock

The residents of Salem, Massachusetts, aren't shy about their city’s history. Several local sports teams are called the Witches, witch logos are emblazoned on the region’s newspaper, there’s a neighborhood named Witchcraft Heights -- you get the idea. The infamous Salem witch trials were held here in 1692, of course, but there’s a lot more to do in Salem besides think about witchcraft, whether it's visiting the House of the Seven Gables or walking your way through the city’s maritime past. If you happen to visit in October, be prepared for massive crowds and a decidedly creepy vibe; more than a quarter of a million visitors swamped the city during Halloween weekend last year. Here are our top picks for things to do and see in Salem.

Howard Street Cemetery
Flickr/goodharbor

Ponder life while wandering among the dead

Howard Street Cemetery, at 29 Howard Street, is one of three primary burial grounds associated with the Salem witch trials. The site is where farmer Giles Corey was pressed to death with planks and heavy stones -- allegedly because he refused to plead guilty or not guilty. Since opening in 1801, the cemetery itself has been filled with more than 300 gravestones, many of which you can still read despite the passing of time.
Cost: Free

Salem Willows
Flickr/Adam Salsman

Sink your toes into 35 acres of parkland

Salem Willows is a public, seaside park that’s been around for decades (it was established in 1858). Get some of its ubiquitous popcorn, stroll the paths, visit the arcades, or go on an amusement ride. Jazz greats like Duke Ellington, Count Basie and Louis Armstrong performed at what was the pld Charleshurst Ballroom. The park’s carousel may trigger hazy, happy memories of your childhood, and Pickering Wharf is another seaside locale where you can browse shops, stop for a bite, or just watch boats roll by.
Cost: The park is free, but bring quarters for the arcade

Salem, Massachusetts
Pierdelune/Shutterstock

Follow the red-lined history of the Puritans for free

Follow the red line on the Salem Heritage Trail, a free walking tour, to learn about many of Salem’s primary historical sites. You can walk the self-guided tour alone along a red-painted line on the sidewalk or go with a group. It starts at 2 New Liberty Street, the National Park Service Salem Regional Visitor Center, where you can watch a free film and then embark on your journey. From there you'll pass several sites like the Witch History Museum; the Old Burying Point Cemetery, which contains a Mayflower resident; and a statue of Samantha Stephens from the TV sitcom Bewitched.
Cost: Free

Salem Massachusetts House
Pierdelune/Shutterstock

Explore the home that inspired hundreds of years of horror

Visit the House of the Seven Gables, which lent its name of Nathaniel Hawthorne’s Gothic novel about a New England family and their run-ins with the supernatural. The book famously influenced horror-fiction writer H.P. Lovecraft, as well. Billed as “350 years of stories,” the house, built in 1668, was owned by several prominent maritime families and received elegant additions and architectural updates that can still be seen today. Guided tours and interactive exhibits abound.
Cost: $10 to $15

Immerse yourself in both high art and horrific art

The Peabody Essex Museum houses an impressive collection of Asian art renowned in the US. Visit its 22 buildings to view its roughly 1.3 million pieces (but don’t try to see it all at once). Manuscripts, maps, and plenty of artifacts catalog Salem’s centuries of proud maritime history. Through November 26, you can view classic horror and sci-fi memorabilia and movie posters featuring The Mummy, Dracula, Frankenstein, and other terrifying Hollywood mainstays. The collection is curated by Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett.
Cost: $12 to $20.

Become enlightened about lighthouses

Visit one of Salem’s many lighthouses, which have helped prevent hundreds of ships from slamming into the rocky coast since the 17th century. While some can only be viewed from outside and are best seen from boats off the coast, all of them are picturesque and emblematic of New England’s shipping heritage. When visiting in-season, try booking a boat tour to one of them.
Cost: Prices vary. Contact individual tours; some are closed in the winter. Boat tours and contact info listed at www.nelights.com.

Friendship of Salem Boat
Zack Frank/Shutterstock

Find your sea legs on a full-rigged sailing ship

Visiting Salem just wouldn’t be complete without learning the ropes. Visit the Friendship of Salem, a replica of a sailing ship that was launched in 1797. The Friendship recently received a makeover but is set to return to Derby Wharf in 2017. Nearby, the Salem Maritime National Historic Site, a national park site, includes trails, wharfs, and exhibits open seven days a week barring major holidays, while the site’s historic buildings and programs are open seasonally.
Cost: Ranger-led tours are free. The site is open seven days a week.

Terrify yourself on a spooky walking tour

Guides with the Bewitched After Dark Walking Tours of Salem, which occur at night (obvs), will tell you all about the witch trials, the city’s rich colonial history, and intone creepy stories about impish ghosts, if that’s your thing. Another prominent tour is the Haunted Footsteps Walking Tour, which lights the way with lanterns.
Cost: Bewitched tour, $20; Haunted Footsteps tour prices range from $9 to $14

Trolley Bus Salem
Dee Browning/Shutterstock

See all of the city sights while sitting down

If time is of the essence, you can skip the walk and hop aboard the Salem Trolley Tour, a one-hour guided ride past 13 Salem landmarks like the Salem Witch Museum, Charter Street Burial Ground, House of the Seven Gables and more. You can get on or off the trolley as you like, since it doubles as an all-day shuttle service.
Cost: Prices vary. Adults: $21; Seniors: $16; Children: $11.

Witch House Salem
Travelview/Shutterstock

Walk the halls where a witch trial judge ate and slept

The Witch House, also known as the Jonathan Corwin House, is the only remaining structure in Salem with direct ties to the Salem witch trials of 1692. Judge Jonathan Corwin was among those investigating claims of witchcraft in the 17th century, and partly thanks to his efforts, 20 people were convicted in the special court and executed. It’s a fascinating, yet sad period in Colonial American history, when mass panic gripped the region. Corwin fathered eight children, most of whom died young -- a fact that would play a role in the prosecution of the trials, according to the History of Massachusetts blog. As the blog post on Corwin also points out: he never apologized for his role in the trials.
Cost: Prices for guided and self-guided tours vary but none are more than $11

Pay your respects at Gallows Hill

Those accused of being witches during the 1692 trials were hanged and buried at Gallows Hill, though its exact spot was unknown until just last year, when the Gallows Hill Project confirmed that hangings occurred at Proctor’s Ledge. At the Gallows Hill museum during October, visitors can watch live theatre, encounter a “ghosts and legends” trolley, or hear old tales while sampling local ales.
Cost: Prices vary by attraction, but cost between $12-$22 for adults

