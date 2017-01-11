50 Ways to Take Your Boston Summer to the Next Level

2. Island Creek Oysters wants to set you up for bubbly and bivalves cocktail hour. Head to their retail store in Duxbury for the freshest shuckers around, plus whatever other critters they’ve just plucked from the sea. (Razor clams? Scallops? Who knows!)

3. Remember when summer was all about simple food and endless games of Ms. Pac Man? Bit Bar sure does, which is why the new hybrid restaurant-slash-throwback arcade is so genius.

4. Is there anything more quintessentially summer than strawberry rhubarb pie? Grab a slice to go from Rosebud American Kitchen & Bar. (The mixed berry ain’t bad either.)