Here's How to Enjoy the Final Days of Boston's Late-Night T Service

Grab some late-night ramen at UNI

T stop: Hynes Convention Center (Green Line)

For years, those with a hankering have been gathering well before the 11pm late-night ramen start time at UNI to nab a bowl of the revered $14 deal. The special happens every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday night, and goes till 1:30am. Don’t let the restaurant’s recent reinvention cause any confusion: the ramen is definitely still there. So round up the savvy troops for one last duck bun and Green Line hurrah.



Embrace the pathos in Top of the Hub's jazz lounge

T stop: Copley Square (Green Line)

You’re about to do something you might never do again: board the T past 12:30am. Why not do something else you’d otherwise never do and make like a tourist? The Lounge at Top of the Hub features live jazz every night and stays open until 1am. The food menu is surprisingly extensive (lobster bisque and NY strip steak? Why not!), with the Scotch list being quite robust, as well.