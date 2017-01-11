What to Do in Boston, for Anyone, Anywhere, Anytime
What to Do in Boston, for Anyone, Anywhere, Anytime
Union Square
8am: Hit up Union Square Donuts
There are no sweeter words in the English language than “small batch donuts.” This locally renowned donut shop sells out of their favorites early (maple bacon, people!) so get there as close to the 7am opening as you can. View on Map
10am: Use that sugar buzz at Brooklyn Boulders
They say donuts are the best prelude to indoor rock climbing, so head up the street to this 40,000 square-foot climbing facility, and discover your inner rappeler. View on Map
12pm: Refuel at Aeronaut Brewing
Every rock climbing facility should be built next to a brewery. One door over you can sample local beer and maybe catch some live music. View on Map
Jamaica Plain
10am: Take a jog around Jamaica Pond
Laps are boring, unless you’re lapping a picturesque body of water right in the city proper. Also? Jake Gyllenhaal has been spotted working out here ahead of the next Boston Marathon movie. No harm in checking out his routine, right?
11:30am: Indulge your two favorite pastimes at Tres Gatos
Those pastimes, of course, being tapas and secondhand records. This Centre Street restaurant is all small-plates business in front (morning-time deviled eggs and chicken liver toast, together at last) with a small used music and bookstore in back. View on Map
1pm: Gallery hop on Centre/South Streets
Take a long stroll down JP’s main thoroughfare to hit up three indie art galleries: Aviary, The Hallway, and UForge, all open on weekends, all displaying locally spun artworks. You might even luck into an art class. You could be next!
Allston/Brighton
10am: Replicate the Harvard Stadium November Project workout
Did you know that the November Project began in Boston? Alas, its most venerated workout takes place on this stadium’s steps … at 5:30am and 6:30am. Go to the website and then recreate the WoD at a slightly more reasonable morning hour. View on Map
11:30am: Carbo-load at Lulu’s Allston
You haven’t brunched until you’ve Hoover-ed Lulu’s White Trash Hash, a glorious pile of tater tots, braised short ribs, poached eggs, and hollandaise sauce. View on Map
1pm: Find your inner skate rat and art collector at Orchard
Freebies are always a lure, which means that the first-floor miniramp at Orchard skate shop is a must-do -- as is a perusal of the gallery on the second floor. View on Map
South End
11am: Have a pre-noon beer at SoWa Market
The May opening of the SoWa Market is the official kickoff to summer. After chatting with local farmers, testing samples of organic ice cream, and snooping around the vintage market, you can beat a retreat into the new beer and wine garden for a regionally brewed Tall Boy. View on Map
12pm: Splash some cash on Tremont Street
The South End is that rare bird that boasts an equal number of male- and female-centric clothing boutiques, plus funky gift and accessories shops like Niche, and Olives & Grace. Everybody wins!
2pm: Scarf down poutine at The Gallows
Shopping is hard work, but gravy and fries can cure what ails. One block down on Washington Street, The Gallows dishes up a killer brunch that includes the Sunrise Poutine -- a pile of eggs, country ham, fries, gravy, and curds. View on Map
Back Bay
12:30pm: Get your culture on in the Boston Public Library Courtyard
Tucked inside one of the city’s most architecturally woah buildings is a Parisian-like atrium where, on warmer-weather Fridays, you might luck into some live jazz or classical music, for free. View on Map
1:30pm: Savor oysters and some rosé at Select Oyster Bar
Just around the corner is one of the neighborhood’s most exciting restaurant openings in years, and your best bet for expertly prepared New England seafood. Cross your fingers for a back patio table and ask for wine recommendations -- they pour specials both by the bottle and the carafe. View on Map
3:30pm: Thrift shop on Newbury Street
There’s a special joy in hitting up secondhand shops on a famed boulevard that also houses Versace, Chanel, and Giorgio Armani. Relish beating the system at the just-opened men’s consignment shop from 2nd Time Around.
Fort Point/Seaport/Innovation District
4pm: Grab a growler at Trillium Tasting Room
It’s not a tasting room per se, but rather a lilliputian window (well, door) into one of the great local brewing hive minds. Chat with the beermakers and then carry out your favorite IPA in an economy size. View on Map
5pm: Show off your cornhole technique at Lawn on D
An outdoor event space with swings, art installations, lawn games, and drinks, LoD became the summertime gathering place last year. Your only worry is waiting for your turn on one of the glow-in-the-dark swings. View on Map
7pm: Celebrity spot at Legal Harborside's rooftop
Head back towards the harbor for some glam high-rise drinking overlooking the Boston Harbor. Sure, there’s velvet rope entry on the first floor, but the view and social scene are worth the wait -- and you are somebody. View on Map
South Boston
5pm: Drift off Carson Beach
Somehow even us locals forget about the watersports right here. Boating in Boston sets you up to kayak or paddleboard right off the beach into Dorchester Bay.
7pm: Split a lobster roll and some soft serve at Sullivan’s
Sully’s is as Southie as it gets (i.e. Whitey Bulger was once a regular patron). Yeah, the lines might be out the door, but the lobster roll is actually one of the city’s great deals, and who can resist a vanilla-chocolate twist? View on Map
9pm: Experience the “new” South Boston at Loco Taqueria and Oyster Bar
West Broadway is in the midst of a dining renaissance; for our money, any place that serves you terrific tacos (seared venison, root beer-braised chicken) and local bivalves is a keeper. View on Map
Harvard Square
5pm: Elevate your drinking game -- literally -- at Daedelus
Patio drinks are great, but rooftop patio drinks are even better. Daedalus flies under the radar, which makes for relaxed beers and sky gazing. View on Map
7:30pm: Travel back in time at In Your Ear!
The demise of record shops has been greatly exaggerated. In Your Ear! is well into its fourth decade and still attracting the city’s best rock snobs. View on Map
9pm: Hit up The Sinclair for live music
With your rock proclivities whetted, it’s time to head back down Brattle Street to Harvard Square’s greatest new venue, a cavernous industrial space attracting local and national acts. Also? There are three, count ‘em three, bars inside. View on Map
Fenway
7pm: Spring for a same-day seat to a Red Sox game
Yes, they’re some of the most elusive tickets in town, but that doesn’t meant they’re impossible. Ninety minutes before gametime, the box office releases a limited number of seats at E Gate. And if you’re still out of luck, let’s just say that scalped tickets are *not* hard to come by. View on Map
10pm: Get out some post-game aggression at Blazing Paddles
Susan Sarandon has not cornered the table tennis market. Once you’ve departed Fenway, you merely need turn the corner to locate the city’s only ping pong bar. View on Map
11pm: Stick a straw in a classy scorpion bowl at Hojoko
High-end izakayas are totally a thing, and this one can be found inside a cool hotel. You and your compadres are best served going for the “large-format” cocktails, be it a Blue Hawaiian (plantation rum, pineapple, mizu sochu, lemon, blue Curacao) or the Surfer on Acid (Appleton rum, clément coconut, pineapple, Peychaud’s, absinthe). View on Map
Inman Square
8pm: Nab a coveted seat at BisQ
The best spots at this much-lauded restaurant are tucked away in a semi-hidden back room, where you can meet local oenophiles -- the wine list here is on point -- while working your way through the menu’s extensive charcuterie list. View on Map
9pm: Have a Latin dance party at Ryles
At least three days a week, this jazz club brings in local DJs to play a muy caliente mix of salsa, bachata, merengue, and zouk. View on Map
Midnight: Get a nightcap at Trina’s Starlite Lounge
Replenish yourself after all that dance floor action at Trina’s, a pretension-free faux dive that’s a favorite hangout among area restaurant workers -- always a solid endorsement. View on Map
This pretty pub serves up better-than-you'd-expect-from-a-pub fare and, between the roofdeck and the lower bar area, offers lots of different spaces for eating and drinking.
This 1940s/50s-style diner is acclaimed for their brunch, burgers, and dogs, but don't be shy about picking through their craft cocktail and beer list or ordering one of their pressed sammiches.
Brooklyn Boulders is a one-stop shop for climbing gurus, with an extensive series of climbing walls, along with a cardio and weights gym.
Located in the heart of Boston's Kenmore Square, Fenway Park has been home to the Boston Red Sox (and the famous Green Monster) since 1912.
