Escape Post-Election Stress by Exploring Charleston's Most Beautiful Streets

Church St

Downtown

Named in honor of St. Philip's Episcopal Church, this street starts off the Market and winds its way to White Point Gardens. Walking is the preferred transportation on this stretch, because the stroll will give you time to take in cemeteries, gardens, and probably be in earshot of a carriage tour spouting a snippet of the history. You will walk past the Instagram-worthy facade of the Dock Street Theatre (where Edgar Allen Poe’s mother once performed), so pause for a shot or two of the ornate ironwork. The street widens as it curves at the intersection of Water St, and the houses seem to relax as well since they aren’t oriented the same way facing the street. You’ll be dreaming of moving to this lovely stretch of Charleston by the time you reach the end.