Everything You Can Do on the Water in Charleston This Summer

Jump on the motorcycle of the sea

Folly Beach

Jet Skis (aka WaveRunners) are basically the motorcycles of the ocean. They can be really fun, but also dangerous if you don’t operate them correctly. The folks at FB Watersports help make sure you’re safe and secure and fully trained so you can hop on a Jet Ski and explore the open ocean. They also offer Jet Ski safaris -- guided tours on Jet Ski that will likely blow your mind. Be sure to plan your reservations in advance because they book quickly!

Cast a long line

James Island

While it’s easy to grab a rod and reel and plant yourself on the shore, you miss out on a lot of the experience of taking a fishing trip. Charleston Charter Fishing takes you out on the water to explore the lowcountry and catch fish that don’t normally swim close to shore. You can choose the amount of time you want to spend on the water, from four to eight hours, and grab a couple of your fishing buddies for a unique and personalized fishing experience. They supply all the equipment (plus snacks!), so all you have to do is show up and be ready to reel ‘em in.